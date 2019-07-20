MS Dhoni's retirement speculation has been rife ever since the Indian Team's exciting World Cup journey ended on a disheartening note. Reports suggest that the former Indian skipper will soon bid adieu to international cricket ahead of India's tour to West Indies next month.

MS Dhoni to retire or not? No clue but speculation strongly suggests that India’s Captain Cool will soon hang up his boots and won’t be in the playing 11 for the upcoming India vs West Indies tour. Amid the retirement noise, there’s one person who still holds that Dhoni won’t be retiring anytime soon, therefore refuting all claims.

Dhoni’s close friend and business associate Arun Pandey has claimed that the former Indian skipper has no plans to retire and added that Team India desperately requires his services at this point of time.

He said the team needs him more than him needing the team, reported The Indian Express. Referring to India’s disheartening loss to New Zealand in the World cup semifinals, he said unnecessary pressure has been put on Dhoni to quit since then.

Pandey who is MS Dhoni’s business associate and looks after Rhiti Sports, a joint venture between him and the cricketer, blamed vested interests eyeing the wicketkeeper-batsman to retire. He claimed that the Indian team can’t afford to let Dhoni go at this moment despite the age-factor.

He added that it was shameful of people to assume Dhoni’s retirement plans. The day he feels he is not giving his hundred per cent, he will move on, Pandey said.

Dhoni and Pandey have been friends for over two decades and later the two friends also became business partners. Since the very beginning of their business relationship, Pandey has been negotiating endorsement deals for the emerging big star in Indian cricket. Rhiti sports began managing Dhoni’s business affairs when there were other seasoned players in the sports management fields vying for his signature. Over the years, the company has managed other prominent cricketers such as Ravindra Jadeja, Suresh Raina, RP Singh and Pragyan Ojha.

