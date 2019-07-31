The chairman of the selection committee, MSK Prasad has defended Dhoni by saying that he was a big strength for the team India in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

The chairman of India’s senior selection committee, MSK Prasad has made a statement that Mahendra Singh Dhoni is still the best finisher and wicketkeeper for the shorter formats of the cricket in the country. MSK Prasad responded to a question asked to the selectors that whether they compromised the balance of the Indian Middle order in order to make MS Dhoni’s place in the team, MSK Prasad said to this that the former skipper’s advice was very important for the Virat Kohli’s team India in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. MS Dhoni scored 273 runs from 9 matches at an average of 45.50 but his existence in the middle order was questionable due to his performance. Dhoni took more than expected time in the innings played by him on most of the occasions.

India lost the semi-final to New Zealand, MS Dhoni along with Ravindra Jadeja tried his best to make India win the match as they both took the team from 92 for 6 to 208 for 7 while chasing a target of 240 runs. Dhoni scored a half-century in 72 balls and got run out as he started attacking the Kiwi pacers.

MSK Prasad said in his statement that MS Dhoni is one of the best finisher and glovemen of India for the shorter formats of cricket. All other players are still work in progress. He concluded his statement by saying that apart from sharing his experience with the team and captain while taking the on-field decisions, MS Dhoni was a big strength to his team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 both as a batsman and keeper.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was not selected for the India tour of West Indies which is going to start on August 3, 2019, in the United States of America. Dhoni previously asked BCCI for a 2-month sabbatical during which MS Dhoni will be serving the paramilitary regiment of the Indian Army.

