The Indian Premier League ( IPL) team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) plans to set up its transitional camp for the championship's 13th season starting in early August.

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are aiming to set up their preparatory camp for the 13th edition of the tournament from early August.

This year’s IPL was slated to commence from March 29 but the tournament was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Recently, the IPL Governing Council chairman Brijesh Patel had confirmed that the 13th edition of the mega event will commence on September 19 in the UAE.

As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, CSK players have been asked to report to Chennai first, following which they will leave for Dubai via a charter flight only after approval from the Indian government.

Also Read: IPL 2020 final likely to be postponed

The IPL Governing Council will meet on August 2 to finalise the schedule and other key arrangements for the tournament. Also, the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) around securing eight teams for 51 days across three venues will be formally established in that meeting.

CSK, who has the oldest squad in the IPL, are looking for a month’s preparation before ahead of the tournament. Before the coronavirus pandemic, the side was the first team to start their training camp in March. Senior players like Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu had begun training their training in December 2019.

The Indian Premier League Governing Council will meet on August 2 to finalise the schedule and other key arrangements for the tournament, which is now to be held in the UAE. The governing council meeting is expected to discuss the quarantine measures along with the standard operating procedures (SOP), bio bubble training facilities, stay and travel of the players.