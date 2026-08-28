LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Diamond League 2026 Final: When Will Neeraj Chopra Compete? Check Date, Schedule, Opponents and Venue

Diamond League 2026 Final: When Will Neeraj Chopra Compete? Check Date, Schedule, Opponents and Venue

Neeraj Chopra has qualified for the Diamond League 2026 Final in Brussels after finishing sixth with 12 points. Check Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw schedule, final date, venue, qualified opponents and key details ahead of the highly anticipated Diamond League finale.

Neeraj Chopra will compete in the Diamond League 2026 Final in Brussels, Belgium on 4th to 5th September. Image Credit: ANI
Neeraj Chopra will compete in the Diamond League 2026 Final in Brussels, Belgium on 4th to 5th September. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-08-28 18:44 IST

Neeraj Chopra at Diamond League 2026 Final: India’s javelin king, Neeraj Chopra, has definitely secured his spot in the 2026 Diamond League Final by getting the sixth position and accumulating 12 points in the qualification round. He deserves his place in the final even though he participated in only two Diamond League events this season and didn’t play in the Zurich leg.

Towards the end of the season, the Diamond League Final which will last for two 2 days and is scheduled to be held on September 4 and 5 in Brussels, Belgium with the men’s javelin throw event to be staged on the second day of the competition.

You Might Be Interested In

When Will Neeraj Chopra Compete at Diamond League Final 2026?

Neeraj Chopra is set to compete in the men’s javelin throw final which will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2026 at King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels.

Sixteen disciplines will be featured over two days at next year’s Wanda Diamond League Final. As the official Diamond League calendar, the men’s javelin throw will form part of the September 5 programme.

Neeraj Chopra Diamond League 2026 Final schedule:

  • Event: Men’s Javelin Throw Final
  • Date: Saturday, September 5, 2026
  • Venue: King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels, Belgium
  • Competition: Wanda Diamond League Final 2026

Diamond League 2026 Final: Who Will Neeraj Chopra Face in Brussels?

The six qualified athletes are:

  • Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage (Sri Lanka) – 39 points
  • Anderson Peters (Grenada) – 35 points
  • Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad and Tobago) – 23 points
  • Curtis Thompson (USA) – 20 points
  • Julius Yego (Kenya) – 13 points
  • Neeraj Chopra (India) – 12 points

Diamond League Final 2026: Date and Venue

The 2026 Wanda Diamond League Final is organized to take place at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on September 4 and 5. On these two days, a total of the 32 top Diamond League athletes will have to compete and be proclaimed champions. For Indian athletics fans, the main event will be the men’s javelin final where Neeraj Chopra is expected to fight off five other athletes – Pathirage, Peters, Walcott, Thompson and Yego.

Also Read: Zurich Diamond League: Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Continues Title-Winning Run, Neeraj Chopra Qualifies For Final

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Diamond League 2026 Final: When Will Neeraj Chopra Compete? Check Date, Schedule, Opponents and Venue
Tags: Diamond League 2026 Finalneeraj chopra

RELATED News

Asian Games 2026 Cricket: ‘Tented Dressing Rooms, Washrooms 500m Away’ — Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer May Miss as BCCI Consider ‘B’ Team India

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Ends in Draw: Gautam Gambhir Hails Team India, Sonal Dinusha After Colombo Test

Namibia vs South Africa Prediction: Who Will Win NAM vs SA 1st T20I? — Check Prediction, Predicted Starting XIs And More

NAM vs SA, 1st T20I LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Tri-Series Match LIVE in India on TV, Laptop, Tab

Virat Kohli’s Sister Celebrates Raksha Bandhan, Posts ‘No Matter Where Life Takes Us…’

LATEST NEWS

Diamond League 2026 Final: When Will Neeraj Chopra Compete? Check Date, Schedule, Opponents and Venue

21 Minor Tribal Girls Allege Harassment At Maharashtra Ashram School; Cook’s Assistant Arrested

17 Slaps In 40 Seconds: Teacher Thrashes Student After Argument Between Students In Meerut School

Subhash Chandra Vs Mukesh Ambani: Essel chairman Targets Reliance Chief With Serious Allegations, Claims He Made Attempts To ‘Capture’ Zee

Friday OTT Releases (August 28, 2026): From Alia Bhatt’s Alpha To Bobby Deol’s Bandar; 7 Movies And Shows To Watch This Weekend

At Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana, Healthcare Continues Beyond Discharge Through Follow-Up and Patient Feedback: Dr Balbir Singh

Kriti Sanon Takes A Dig At Rakhi Outfit Row: ‘Fashion Committee Is Still In Session’ — What Did She Post?

Virat Kohli’s Sister Celebrates Raksha Bandhan, Posts ‘No Matter Where Life Takes Us…’

Two Men Drag Dead Woman By Hair, Steal Earrings Amid Nepal Floods; Video Surfaces

Kaun Banega Crorepati 18: Father Pleads For Son’s Job, Vishal Rathod Goes On To Win Rs 25 Lakh — What Happened At Rs 50 Lakh Question?

Diamond League 2026 Final: When Will Neeraj Chopra Compete? Check Date, Schedule, Opponents and Venue

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Diamond League 2026 Final: When Will Neeraj Chopra Compete? Check Date, Schedule, Opponents and Venue

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Diamond League 2026 Final: When Will Neeraj Chopra Compete? Check Date, Schedule, Opponents and Venue
Diamond League 2026 Final: When Will Neeraj Chopra Compete? Check Date, Schedule, Opponents and Venue
Diamond League 2026 Final: When Will Neeraj Chopra Compete? Check Date, Schedule, Opponents and Venue
Diamond League 2026 Final: When Will Neeraj Chopra Compete? Check Date, Schedule, Opponents and Venue

QUICK LINKS