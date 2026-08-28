Diamond League 2026 Final: When Will Neeraj Chopra Compete? Check Date, Schedule, Opponents and Venue

Neeraj Chopra at Diamond League 2026 Final: India’s javelin king, Neeraj Chopra, has definitely secured his spot in the 2026 Diamond League Final by getting the sixth position and accumulating 12 points in the qualification round. He deserves his place in the final even though he participated in only two Diamond League events this season and didn’t play in the Zurich leg.
Towards the end of the season, the Diamond League Final which will last for two 2 days and is scheduled to be held on September 4 and 5 in Brussels, Belgium with the men’s javelin throw event to be staged on the second day of the competition.
When Will Neeraj Chopra Compete at Diamond League Final 2026?
Neeraj Chopra is set to compete in the men’s javelin throw final which will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2026 at King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels.
Sixteen disciplines will be featured over two days at next year’s Wanda Diamond League Final. As the official Diamond League calendar, the men’s javelin throw will form part of the September 5 programme.
Neeraj Chopra Diamond League 2026 Final schedule:
- Event: Men’s Javelin Throw Final
- Date: Saturday, September 5, 2026
- Venue: King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels, Belgium
- Competition: Wanda Diamond League Final 2026
Diamond League 2026 Final: Who Will Neeraj Chopra Face in Brussels?
The six qualified athletes are:
- Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage (Sri Lanka) – 39 points
- Anderson Peters (Grenada) – 35 points
- Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad and Tobago) – 23 points
- Curtis Thompson (USA) – 20 points
- Julius Yego (Kenya) – 13 points
- Neeraj Chopra (India) – 12 points
Diamond League Final 2026: Date and Venue
The 2026 Wanda Diamond League Final is organized to take place at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on September 4 and 5. On these two days, a total of the 32 top Diamond League athletes will have to compete and be proclaimed champions. For Indian athletics fans, the main event will be the men’s javelin final where Neeraj Chopra is expected to fight off five other athletes – Pathirage, Peters, Walcott, Thompson and Yego.
Also Read: Zurich Diamond League: Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Continues Title-Winning Run, Neeraj Chopra Qualifies For Final
Pragun is a passionate cricket follower and writer who deeply loves the game. Having completed his education with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, he has an experience of almost two years in diverse fields. He is known for his statistical and analytical articles. Pragun tries to bring life to his articles by adding a layer of enthusiasm from the perspective of a hardcore fan. Apart from writing cricket articles, he sometimes appears on YouTube videos on a friend’s podcast.