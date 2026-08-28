Diamond League 2026 Final: When Will Neeraj Chopra Compete? Check Date, Schedule, Opponents and Venue

Neeraj Chopra at Diamond League 2026 Final: India’s javelin king, Neeraj Chopra, has definitely secured his spot in the 2026 Diamond League Final by getting the sixth position and accumulating 12 points in the qualification round. He deserves his place in the final even though he participated in only two Diamond League events this season and didn’t play in the Zurich leg.

Towards the end of the season, the Diamond League Final which will last for two 2 days and is scheduled to be held on September 4 and 5 in Brussels, Belgium with the men’s javelin throw event to be staged on the second day of the competition.

When Will Neeraj Chopra Compete at Diamond League Final 2026?

Neeraj Chopra is set to compete in the men’s javelin throw final which will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2026 at King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels.

Sixteen disciplines will be featured over two days at next year’s Wanda Diamond League Final. As the official Diamond League calendar, the men’s javelin throw will form part of the September 5 programme.

Neeraj Chopra Diamond League 2026 Final schedule:

Event: Men’s Javelin Throw Final

Date: Saturday, September 5, 2026

Venue: King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels, Belgium

Competition: Wanda Diamond League Final 2026

Diamond League 2026 Final: Who Will Neeraj Chopra Face in Brussels?

The six qualified athletes are:

Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage (Sri Lanka) – 39 points

Anderson Peters (Grenada) – 35 points

Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad and Tobago) – 23 points

Curtis Thompson (USA) – 20 points

Julius Yego (Kenya) – 13 points

Neeraj Chopra (India) – 12 points

Diamond League Final 2026: Date and Venue

The 2026 Wanda Diamond League Final is organized to take place at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on September 4 and 5. On these two days, a total of the 32 top Diamond League athletes will have to compete and be proclaimed champions. For Indian athletics fans, the main event will be the men’s javelin final where Neeraj Chopra is expected to fight off five other athletes – Pathirage, Peters, Walcott, Thompson and Yego.

Also Read: Zurich Diamond League: Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Continues Title-Winning Run, Neeraj Chopra Qualifies For Final