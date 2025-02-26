Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Sports»
  • Diana Taurasi, WNBA’s All-Time Leading Scorer, Announces Retirement

Diana Taurasi, WNBA’s All-Time Leading Scorer, Announces Retirement

Since Taurasi was drafted in 2004, the WNBA has grown significantly, with rising television ratings, increased fan engagement, and new investment in the league.

Diana Taurasi, WNBA’s All-Time Leading Scorer, Announces Retirement

Diana Taurasi


Phoenix Mercury legend Diana Taurasi, widely regarded as one of the greatest players in women’s basketball history, has announced her retirement. The 42-year-old guard confirmed her decision in an interview with TIME Magazine on Tuesday, stating, “Mentally and physically, I’m just full. That’s probably the best way I can describe it. I’m full and I’m happy.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Storied Career of Success

Taurasi’s retirement marks the end of a storied career that spanned two decades and left an indelible mark on the WNBA and the sport as a whole. A six-time Olympic gold medalist, she led Team USA to unprecedented success on the international stage while also guiding the Phoenix Mercury to three WNBA championships. She was named the league’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) in 2009, made 11 All-Star appearances, and became the WNBA’s all-time leading scorer, reaching the historic 10,000-point milestone.

Speculation and the Final Decision

Her decision to step away from the game comes after months of speculation. Last September, following the Mercury’s final home game of the season, Taurasi addressed the crowd as fans chanted “one more year.” While she did not confirm her retirement at the time, her heartfelt message expressed deep gratitude toward the league and its players. “I want to thank every single coach, every single player, every single person that’s put on a WNBA jersey, because it takes a village,” she said. “For everyone who played before this league was where it is now, we’re thankful for you guys. And we’re thankful for the next generation.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Since Taurasi was drafted in 2004, the WNBA has grown significantly, with rising television ratings, increased fan engagement, and new investment in the league. The 2023 WNBA Finals between the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx averaged 1.6 million viewers, signaling a bright future for women’s basketball. Additionally, a new media rights deal and expansion plans for three new franchises in the next two years demonstrate the league’s continued growth.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert praised Taurasi’s impact on the sport, stating, “Diana Taurasi is one of the greatest competitors to ever play the game of basketball on any stage. I thank Diana for everything that she has brought to the WNBA — her passion, her charisma, and, most of all, her relentless dedication to the game.”

As she steps away from professional basketball, Taurasi’s legacy as a trailblazer and fierce competitor will continue to inspire generations of players to come. Her influence on the game, both on and off the court, ensures that her name will be remembered among the legends of basketball.

ALSO READ: Ronaldo Shines As Al Nassr Secures 2-0 Win Over Al Wehda After Delayed Kick-Off

Filed under

Diana Taurasi WNBA

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Seconds from Disaster: Southwest Jet Dodges Private Plane on Runway

Seconds from Disaster: Southwest Jet Dodges Private Plane on Runway

Why Is Shashi Tharoor Named ‘Shashi’? Congress MP Reveals Unique Connection To Lord Shiva

Why Is Shashi Tharoor Named ‘Shashi’? Congress MP Reveals Unique Connection To Lord Shiva

Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat! Shifts To ₹24 Lakh/Month Luxury Flat—Here’s Why

Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat! Shifts To ₹24 Lakh/Month Luxury Flat—Here’s Why

iQOO Neo 10R Price Leaked: 144Hz OLED, 6,400mAh Battery—Best Budget Flagship Deal?

iQOO Neo 10R Price Leaked: 144Hz OLED, 6,400mAh Battery—Best Budget Flagship Deal?

Telangana Tunnel Collapse: 8 Workers Still Trapped As Rescue Enters Day 5 – Extreme Conditions Pose Challenges

Telangana Tunnel Collapse: 8 Workers Still Trapped As Rescue Enters Day 5 – Extreme Conditions...

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat! Shifts To ₹24 Lakh/Month Luxury Flat—Here’s Why

Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat! Shifts To ₹24 Lakh/Month Luxury Flat—Here’s Why

Missed ‘Kudumbasthan’ In Theaters? Manikandan’s Film Hits OTT This Week – Where And When To Watch!

Missed ‘Kudumbasthan’ In Theaters? Manikandan’s Film Hits OTT This Week – Where And When To

Kabir Singh Actor Was Rejected By Big Production House, Says Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Kabir Singh Actor Was Rejected By Big Production House, Says Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Prabhu Deva Introduces Son Rishii Ragvendar Deva In Power-Packed Dance Debut, ‘Like Father, Like Son’

Prabhu Deva Introduces Son Rishii Ragvendar Deva In Power-Packed Dance Debut, ‘Like Father, Like Son’

Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal Introduces Abhimanyu Singh As Balraj In L2: Empuraan Ahead Of March 27 Release

Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal Introduces Abhimanyu Singh As Balraj In L2: Empuraan Ahead Of March 27

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine