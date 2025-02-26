Diana Taurasi, WNBA’s All-Time Leading Scorer, Announces Retirement

Since Taurasi was drafted in 2004, the WNBA has grown significantly, with rising television ratings, increased fan engagement, and new investment in the league.

Phoenix Mercury legend Diana Taurasi, widely regarded as one of the greatest players in women’s basketball history, has announced her retirement. The 42-year-old guard confirmed her decision in an interview with TIME Magazine on Tuesday, stating, “Mentally and physically, I’m just full. That’s probably the best way I can describe it. I’m full and I’m happy.”

A Storied Career of Success

Taurasi’s retirement marks the end of a storied career that spanned two decades and left an indelible mark on the WNBA and the sport as a whole. A six-time Olympic gold medalist, she led Team USA to unprecedented success on the international stage while also guiding the Phoenix Mercury to three WNBA championships. She was named the league’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) in 2009, made 11 All-Star appearances, and became the WNBA’s all-time leading scorer, reaching the historic 10,000-point milestone.

Speculation and the Final Decision

Her decision to step away from the game comes after months of speculation. Last September, following the Mercury’s final home game of the season, Taurasi addressed the crowd as fans chanted “one more year.” While she did not confirm her retirement at the time, her heartfelt message expressed deep gratitude toward the league and its players. “I want to thank every single coach, every single player, every single person that’s put on a WNBA jersey, because it takes a village,” she said. “For everyone who played before this league was where it is now, we’re thankful for you guys. And we’re thankful for the next generation.”

Since Taurasi was drafted in 2004, the WNBA has grown significantly, with rising television ratings, increased fan engagement, and new investment in the league. The 2023 WNBA Finals between the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx averaged 1.6 million viewers, signaling a bright future for women’s basketball. Additionally, a new media rights deal and expansion plans for three new franchises in the next two years demonstrate the league’s continued growth.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert praised Taurasi’s impact on the sport, stating, “Diana Taurasi is one of the greatest competitors to ever play the game of basketball on any stage. I thank Diana for everything that she has brought to the WNBA — her passion, her charisma, and, most of all, her relentless dedication to the game.”

As she steps away from professional basketball, Taurasi’s legacy as a trailblazer and fierce competitor will continue to inspire generations of players to come. Her influence on the game, both on and off the court, ensures that her name will be remembered among the legends of basketball.

