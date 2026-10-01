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Home > Sports News > Did Emma Navarro Retire? US Tennis Star Reveals Health Battles And Reasons Behind Quitting From Ongoing WTA Season

Did Emma Navarro Retire? US Tennis Star Reveals Health Battles And Reasons Behind Quitting From Ongoing WTA Season

Emma Navarro retirement rumors have been dismissed after the American tennis star announced an early end to her 2026 WTA season. Navarro revealed battles with RED-S and Hashimoto's hypothyroidism, prioritizing health, recovery, treatment, and a planned return at the 2027 Australian Open.

Emma Navarro announced retiring from the 2026 WTA season due to health issues and aims for a strong return next year. Image Credit: Instagram/Emma Navarro
Emma Navarro announced retiring from the 2026 WTA season due to health issues and aims for a strong return next year. Image Credit: Instagram/Emma Navarro

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-10-01 13:32 IST

Emma Navarro Future: American tennis player Emma Navarro has dismissed rumors that she is quitting the sport, despite the decision to end her 2026 season prematurely. The former World No. 8 revealed that she will be withdrawing from the rest of the WTA season to focus on her health following several years of health-related problems.

The 25-year-old added this candid social media message on September 30 in which she shared her experiences with Relative Energy Deficiency in Sport (RED-S) and Hashimoto’s hypothyroidism. Navarro wrote, “both conditions have taken a toll on me physically and mentally, and made me have to re-focus on, even if I am still competing at the top level”

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What is Relative Energy Deficiency in Sport (RED-S)?

A deficiency in energy because of under-eating during training and competition is RED-S. Hashimoto’s hypothyroidism is an autoimmune disease that can affect the function of the thyroid and result in fatigue, a slow metabolism and decreased energy levels.

Navarro explained that she had been experiencing dizziness migraines brain fog fatigue increased hungry, and a weakened immune system for several years before her eventual diagnois in late 2025.

Why Has Emma Navarro Ended Her Season?



In fact, Navarro said she thought that losing weight would help her on the court. But the WTA Tour “is so demanding and traveling so much, ” said the player, “that it just wore on my body. I kept playing, symptoms got worse, and I still was able to reach some of the biggest milestones of my career.”

Once she finally received her medical treatment, she followed a better diet, reduced her energy intake and adjusted her medication, which allowed her to regain strength and move better. “Yes, I have put on weight in recovery, but I am not rushing to any sort of physical ideal. My health and my state of mind are more important, ” she added.

Is Emma Navarro Retiring?

The answer is ‘no’. Navarro has announced that she is taking a hiatus from tennis to reflect on and implement her treatment plan and recuperation techniques. Her plan is to come back in 2007 Australian Open.

The news follows a promising run at the 2026 US Open for the American, who advanced to the quarter-finals before suddenly calling time on the rest of the season. She is hopeful of a fresh and healthy return in 2027.

Also Read: IND vs SL, Asian Games 2026 Semi-Finals: India Skittle Hapless Sri Lanka For 45, Set Up Gold Medal Match Against Pakistan

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Did Emma Navarro Retire? US Tennis Star Reveals Health Battles And Reasons Behind Quitting From Ongoing WTA Season
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Did Emma Navarro Retire? US Tennis Star Reveals Health Battles And Reasons Behind Quitting From Ongoing WTA Season

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Did Emma Navarro Retire? US Tennis Star Reveals Health Battles And Reasons Behind Quitting From Ongoing WTA Season
Did Emma Navarro Retire? US Tennis Star Reveals Health Battles And Reasons Behind Quitting From Ongoing WTA Season
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Did Emma Navarro Retire? US Tennis Star Reveals Health Battles And Reasons Behind Quitting From Ongoing WTA Season
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