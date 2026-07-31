Did Lamine Yamal Gift Girlfriend Ines Garcia a Brand-New Mercedes-Benz? Here’s What we Know About Viral Photos

Did Lamine Yamal Gift Girlfriend Ines Garcia a Brand-New Mercedes-Benz? Viral photos circulating on social media have sparked speculation that Spain star Lamine Yamal surprised his girlfriend, Ines Garcia, with a brand-new Mercedes-Benz after Spain’s FIFA World Cup 2026 triumph. While the images have generated widespread discussion among fans, neither Yamal nor Garcia has publicly confirmed the details surrounding the luxury car or whether it was indeed a personal gift from the Barcelona youngster.

The rumours gained momentum after reports claimed the alleged gift coincided with Garcia’s 21st birthday, shortly after Yamal helped Spain lift the FIFA World Cup 2026 trophy. However, there has been no official confirmation from either party regarding the purchase, ownership or delivery of the vehicle. As a result, the claims remain speculative despite the widespread attention on social media.

Lamine Yamal gives Marcedes benz to his girlfriend Ines Garcia pic.twitter.com/OHbvoBKywy — Amzee2020 (@Amzee2020) July 30, 2026

Why Are Lamine Yamal and Ines Garcia Trending?

Lamine Yamal has enjoyed a remarkable few months, playing a key role in Spain’s successful FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign and further establishing himself as one of world football’s brightest young stars. Off the pitch, his personal life has also attracted increasing attention, with fans closely following his relationship with Ines Garcia.

The latest viral images showing Garcia posing alongside a Mercedes-Benz quickly led to speculation that the luxury vehicle was a gift from Yamal. Although several reports have linked the timing of the photos to her birthday celebrations, no official statement has verified the claim.

Has Lamine Yamal Confirmed the Mercedes-Benz Gift?

As of Friday, July 31, neither Lamine Yamal nor Ines Garcia has publicly confirmed that the Mercedes-Benz was a birthday gift. The footballer has remained silent on the rumours, and no official documentation or announcement has emerged to verify the reports.

Until either Yamal or Garcia addresses the speculation, fans should treat the viral claims with caution. While the timing of the photos has fueled widespread discussion online, there is currently no official confirmation that the Spain international gifted the luxury car to his girlfriend.