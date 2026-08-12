LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Did Lionel Messi Attend Cristiano Ronaldo’s Wedding? Truth Behind the Viral Photos Revealed

Did Lionel Messi Attend Cristiano Ronaldo’s Wedding? Truth Behind the Viral Photos Revealed

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez officially married on August 11, 2026, in a private Portugal ceremony. Viral photos claiming Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Harry Kane attended the wedding are fake, with AI-generated images misleading football fans worldwide online.

Viral images show Lionel Messi attending Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's wedding. Image Credit: X
Viral images show Lionel Messi attending Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's wedding. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Wed 2026-08-12 11:13 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez got married on the 11th August 2026. Multiple pictures flooded the internet following the announcement, showing football stars like Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, and Kylian Mbappe attending the event. With Messi and Ronaldo sharing the stage, being the top footballers for close to 15 years, the two icons of the sport were often pitted against each other as rivals. A possible reunion of the two at Ronaldo’s wedding certainly made the headlines. But what is the truth behind the viral photos? Let’s find out. 

Did Lionel Messi Attend Cristiano Ronaldo’s Wedding in Portugal?



After the big news that Ronaldo and Georgina were getting married, the internet quickly filled with various social media posts sharing the moment of these big names being together at the wedding ceremony. Viral photo albums displayed several big celebrities, among which were Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland, and Harry Kane, who were all spotted at the ceremony.

The fact is that the photos are not real but are rather AI-generated or manipulated images that have been falsely circulated online as genuine photographs of that beautiful occasion.

Ronaldo and Georgina kept the wedding to themselves, it seems; and they were even in Cascais, Portugal, for the intimate ceremony, which was apparently only their children in attendance.

It is not known whether these football players (or any others, for that matter), have actually been to the wedding, which means that if these photos were to be taken as a sign of their participation, it would be totally wrong.

Cristiano Ronaldo – Georgina Rodriguez Wedding




Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed his marriage to long-time girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez on Tuesday. On his official Instagram handle, Cristiano posted a picture of him and Georgina holding each other’s hands and wearing their rings. The image was also shared on Rodriguez’s Instagram handle. The 41-year-old and Rodriguez tied the knot on August 11, 2026. It was a low-key private ceremony as the couple was surrounded by their five children and some family and friends

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez Wedding 2026: From First Meeting in Madrid to a Dream Marriage in Portugal

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Did Lionel Messi Attend Cristiano Ronaldo’s Wedding? Truth Behind the Viral Photos Revealed
Tags: cristiano ronaldolatest football newslionel messi

RELATED News

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez Wedding 2026: From First Meeting in Madrid to a Dream Marriage in Portugal

AUS vs BAN, 1st Test: Josh Hazlewood Or Scott Boland? Australia Make Big Call In Playing XI Against Bangladesh

Hardik Pandya IPL Trade News: Gujarat Titans Reject Return Over Captaincy Demand; CSK, KKR Still in Race | Reports

Jonty Rhodes Credits Virat Kohli for Transforming India’s Fielding Standards Through Fitness Revolution

Mohammad Kaif Slams BCCI Over CoE Medical Crisis as Jasprit Bumrah And Sai Sudharsan Remain Injured Before India vs Sri Lanka Test

LATEST NEWS

Five Crore Belpatra Leaves to Be Offered to Maha Mrityunjaya Yantra, Divine Doors to Open on Nag Panchami

Did Lionel Messi Attend Cristiano Ronaldo’s Wedding? Truth Behind the Viral Photos Revealed

Why Gurugram Police Imposed Rs 50000 Fine On Cars24 Owned Boat Meant To Help People In Heavily Flooded Streets

Sara Ali Khan Birthday: From Her Crores-Worth Fortune And ‘Stingy’ Tag To Box Office Struggles, 5 Lesser-Known Facts About The Actor

Total Solar Eclipse 2026: Why India Will Miss It, When Can Indians See The Next One and What It Means Culturally?

Man Kills Wife, His Four Kids Before Ending Life, Informs Police He Killed Everyone at Home

Aahwahan Foundation & NephroPlus CSR: Standing with 500 Marginal Farmers in Their Time of Need, in Dhanarua, Patna, Bihar

Petrol, Diesel Prices Rise in Himachal Pradesh; Why Government Added 60-Paise Widow, Orphan Cess?

Petrol, Diesel Prices August 12: Did Fuel Costs Rise In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Bengaluru? Rates Cross Rs 100 In Major Cities

Mohammad Kaif Slams BCCI Over CoE Medical Crisis as Jasprit Bumrah And Sai Sudharsan Remain Injured Before India vs Sri Lanka Test

Did Lionel Messi Attend Cristiano Ronaldo’s Wedding? Truth Behind the Viral Photos Revealed

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Did Lionel Messi Attend Cristiano Ronaldo’s Wedding? Truth Behind the Viral Photos Revealed

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Did Lionel Messi Attend Cristiano Ronaldo’s Wedding? Truth Behind the Viral Photos Revealed
Did Lionel Messi Attend Cristiano Ronaldo’s Wedding? Truth Behind the Viral Photos Revealed
Did Lionel Messi Attend Cristiano Ronaldo’s Wedding? Truth Behind the Viral Photos Revealed
Did Lionel Messi Attend Cristiano Ronaldo’s Wedding? Truth Behind the Viral Photos Revealed

QUICK LINKS