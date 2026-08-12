Did Lionel Messi Attend Cristiano Ronaldo’s Wedding? Truth Behind the Viral Photos Revealed

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez got married on the 11th August 2026. Multiple pictures flooded the internet following the announcement, showing football stars like Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, and Kylian Mbappe attending the event. With Messi and Ronaldo sharing the stage, being the top footballers for close to 15 years, the two icons of the sport were often pitted against each other as rivals. A possible reunion of the two at Ronaldo’s wedding certainly made the headlines. But what is the truth behind the viral photos? Let’s find out.

Did Lionel Messi Attend Cristiano Ronaldo’s Wedding in Portugal?







After the big news that Ronaldo and Georgina were getting married, the internet quickly filled with various social media posts sharing the moment of these big names being together at the wedding ceremony. Viral photo albums displayed several big celebrities, among which were Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland, and Harry Kane, who were all spotted at the ceremony.

The fact is that the photos are not real but are rather AI-generated or manipulated images that have been falsely circulated online as genuine photographs of that beautiful occasion.

Ronaldo and Georgina kept the wedding to themselves, it seems; and they were even in Cascais, Portugal, for the intimate ceremony, which was apparently only their children in attendance.

It is not known whether these football players (or any others, for that matter), have actually been to the wedding, which means that if these photos were to be taken as a sign of their participation, it would be totally wrong.

Cristiano Ronaldo – Georgina Rodriguez Wedding









Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed his marriage to long-time girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez on Tuesday. On his official Instagram handle, Cristiano posted a picture of him and Georgina holding each other’s hands and wearing their rings. The image was also shared on Rodriguez’s Instagram handle. The 41-year-old and Rodriguez tied the knot on August 11, 2026. It was a low-key private ceremony as the couple was surrounded by their five children and some family and friends

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez Wedding 2026: From First Meeting in Madrid to a Dream Marriage in Portugal