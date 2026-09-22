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Home > Sports News > Did MS Dhoni Influnce Zaheer Khan’s Appointment as New CSK Coach? Here’ What We Know Ahead of IPL 2027

Did MS Dhoni Influnce Zaheer Khan’s Appointment as New CSK Coach? Here’ What We Know Ahead of IPL 2027

Did MS Dhoni Influence Zaheer Khan's Appointment as New CSK Coach? MS Dhoni's preference for a familiar face played a key role in Chennai Super Kings appointing former India pacer Zaheer Khan as their new head coach. Zaheer has replaced Stephen Fleming, who was at the helm of CSK for 18 seasons and played an instrumental role in the franchise's success in the IPL. Here is everything you need to know about Zaheer Khan's appointment ahead of IPL 2027.

Did MS Dhoni Influnce Zaheer Khan's Appointment as New CSK Coach? Here' What We Know Ahead of IPL 2027
Did MS Dhoni Influnce Zaheer Khan's Appointment as New CSK Coach? Here' What We Know Ahead of IPL 2027

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Tue 2026-09-22 08:35 IST

Did MS Dhoni Influence Zaheer Khan’s Appointment as New CSK Coach? MS Dhoni’s preference for a familiar face played a key role in Chennai Super Kings appointing former India pacer Zaheer Khan as their new head coach. Zaheer has replaced Stephen Fleming, who was at the helm of CSK for 18 seasons and played an instrumental role in the franchise’s success in the IPL. Here is everything you need to know about Zaheer Khan’s appointment ahead of IPL 2027.

Why Did CSK Appoint Zaheer Khan as Head Coach?

According to reports, MS Dhoni wanted a familiar face in the Chennai Super Kings coaching setup after Stephen Fleming’s departure. Sources close to the CSK team management indicated that Dhoni insisted on having someone he was familiar with, while the franchise’s cricket management committee, comprising Dhoni, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and owner Rupa Gurunath, wanted an Indian coach this time.

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Zaheer Khan Replaces Stephen Fleming

Zaheer takes over from Stephen Fleming, who announced in July 2026 that he was parting ways with the five-time IPL champions. Fleming had led CSK for 18 seasons and was instrumental in establishing the franchise as one of the most successful teams in IPL history. The former New Zealand captain has since taken up the role of England’s head coach in Test cricket.

Zaheer Khan’s India and IPL Career

Zaheer played 92 Tests, 200 ODIs and 17 T20Is for India. He was one of the trusted lieutenants during MS Dhoni’s captaincy era and finished as India’s highest wicket-taker in the 2011 ODI World Cup with 21 wickets. In the IPL, Zaheer played 100 matches for teams including Mumbai Indians, Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bengaluru before moving into coaching and mentoring roles.

Zaheer Khan’s Coaching Experience

Zaheer has already gained considerable experience in franchise cricket. He mentored Lucknow Super Giants during the 2024 IPL season, while earlier working with Mumbai Indians as their director of cricket operations and later as their global head of cricket development. His experience in developing fast bowlers and nurturing young cricketers was also highlighted by CSK owner Rupa Gurunath and managing director Kashi Viswanathan.

Did MS Dhoni Influence Zaheer Khan’s Appointment?

Reports indicate that Dhoni’s preference for a familiar face was an important factor in Zaheer Khan’s appointment. However, the decision was understood to involve the wider CSK cricket management committee, with the franchise also seeking an Indian coach following Fleming’s departure. Zaheer’s playing record, coaching experience and previous work in franchise cricket were additional factors behind the appointment.

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Did MS Dhoni Influnce Zaheer Khan’s Appointment as New CSK Coach? Here’ What We Know Ahead of IPL 2027
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Did MS Dhoni Influnce Zaheer Khan’s Appointment as New CSK Coach? Here’ What We Know Ahead of IPL 2027

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Did MS Dhoni Influnce Zaheer Khan’s Appointment as New CSK Coach? Here’ What We Know Ahead of IPL 2027
Did MS Dhoni Influnce Zaheer Khan’s Appointment as New CSK Coach? Here’ What We Know Ahead of IPL 2027
Did MS Dhoni Influnce Zaheer Khan’s Appointment as New CSK Coach? Here’ What We Know Ahead of IPL 2027
Did MS Dhoni Influnce Zaheer Khan’s Appointment as New CSK Coach? Here’ What We Know Ahead of IPL 2027
Did MS Dhoni Influnce Zaheer Khan’s Appointment as New CSK Coach? Here’ What We Know Ahead of IPL 2027

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