Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, October 12, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Did Novak Djokovic Drop A BIG Retirement Hint After Rival Rafael Nadal’s Shocking Decision?

Speaking at the Shanghai Masters, Djokovic commented on Nadal's retirement decision: "He has been my greatest rival, and my rivalry with him has impacted me the most in my career by far. We knew that moment was coming sooner than later, but it's still a shock."

HTML tutorial
Advertisement
Did Novak Djokovic Drop A BIG Retirement Hint After Rival Rafael Nadal’s Shocking Decision?

Novak Djokovic has admitted that a part of him has already moved on from tennis following Rafael Nadal’s retirement announcement. Nadal, who won 22 Grand Slam titles, is set to retire after the upcoming Davis Cup finals, bringing an end to his 19-year career, which began with his first French Open win in 2005 at Roland Garros.

Nadal and Djokovic shared one of the most iconic rivalries in tennis history, with the pair claiming more Grand Slam titles than any other male players. They faced each other 60 times, with Djokovic holding a narrow lead of 31 wins to Nadal’s 29.

Did Novak Djokovic Drop A Big Retirement Hint?

Although Djokovic secured Olympic gold earlier this year, defeating Nadal along the way, the Serbian star, now 37, appeared deeply affected by the retirement of his long-time competitors. Reflecting on the news, Djokovic was emotional, calling it ‘overwhelming.’

Speaking at the Shanghai Masters, Djokovic commented on Nadal’s retirement decision: “He has been my greatest rival, and my rivalry with him has impacted me the most in my career by far. We knew that moment was coming sooner than later, but it’s still a shock.”

He added, “When it came officially for Roger a few years ago and Andy as well this year. It’s overwhelming for me, to be honest. I don’t know what to make of it. I still enjoy competing, but part of me left with them. A big part of me. It’s tough news for the tennis world, the sports world. Rafa is an inspiration to millions of children around the world, so he can be very proud of his career.”

Novak Djokovic Gives A Heartfelt Tribute To Rafa

Djokovic also shared a heartfelt tribute to Nadal after the news of his retirement. In an Instagram post, the Olympic champion expressed his admiration and gratitude for their rivalry.

“Rafa, one post is not enough to express the respect I have for you and what you have done for our sport,” Djokovic wrote.

He added, “”You have inspired millions of children to start playing tennis, and I think that’s probably the greatest achievement anyone can wish for. Your tenacity, dedication, and fighting spirit are going to be taught for decades. Your legacy will live forever. Only you know what you had to endure to become an icon of tennis and sport in general. Thank you for pushing me to the very limit so many times in our rivalry that has impacted me the most as a player. Your passion for representing Spain has always been remarkable. I wish you the best possible farewell in Malaga with the Davis Cup team of Spain. I will be there in person to pay respect to your stellar career.”

MUST READ: Harry Brook Reflects on Tough Conditions: “Our Focus Was on Batting for as Long as Possible” 

Filed under

latest sports news Novak Djokovic RAFAEL NADAL tennis news Trending news
HTML tutorial
Advertisement

Also Read

Why Is Donald Trump Planning A Rally In Coachella?

Why Is Donald Trump Planning A Rally In Coachella?

NewsX Advocates For Bharat Ratna For Ratan Tata: Celebrating A Visionary Leader And Philanthropist | NewsX Exclusive

NewsX Advocates For Bharat Ratna For Ratan Tata: Celebrating A Visionary Leader And Philanthropist |...

North West Roasts Mom Kim Kardashian For Not Cooking For Family In 2 Years

North West Roasts Mom Kim Kardashian For Not Cooking For Family In 2 Years

Who Were The Pilots Of Sharjah-Bound Air India Express Flight And How Did They Manage To Land Smoothly?

Who Were The Pilots Of Sharjah-Bound Air India Express Flight And How Did They Manage...

Sabrina Carpenter Makes It To Google’s List Of Most Popular Halloween Costumes For 2024

Sabrina Carpenter Makes It To Google’s List Of Most Popular Halloween Costumes For 2024

Entertainment

North West Roasts Mom Kim Kardashian For Not Cooking For Family In 2 Years

North West Roasts Mom Kim Kardashian For Not Cooking For Family In 2 Years

Sabrina Carpenter Makes It To Google’s List Of Most Popular Halloween Costumes For 2024

Sabrina Carpenter Makes It To Google’s List Of Most Popular Halloween Costumes For 2024

Veteran Actor Raza Murad To Play Vibhishan In Ayodhya’s Ramleela: Ram Lala Has Always Blessed Me

Veteran Actor Raza Murad To Play Vibhishan In Ayodhya’s Ramleela: Ram Lala Has Always Blessed

Arjun Mathur Ties the Knot with Tiya Tejpal in Intimate Ceremony; Jodi ‘Made In Heaven’

Arjun Mathur Ties the Knot with Tiya Tejpal in Intimate Ceremony; Jodi ‘Made In Heaven’

Barun Sobti On Kohrra Season 2: It Will Be Better Than First One

Barun Sobti On Kohrra Season 2: It Will Be Better Than First One

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Alcohol And Gut Health, What Research Says

Alcohol And Gut Health, What Research Says

The Risks Of Bringing Your Phone To The Bathroom

The Risks Of Bringing Your Phone To The Bathroom

How Meal Prep Can Save Time And Money In India

How Meal Prep Can Save Time And Money In India

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox