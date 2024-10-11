Did Novak Djokovic Drop A BIG Retirement Hint After Rival Rafael Nadal’s Shocking Decision?

Speaking at the Shanghai Masters, Djokovic commented on Nadal's retirement decision: "He has been my greatest rival, and my rivalry with him has impacted me the most in my career by far. We knew that moment was coming sooner than later, but it's still a shock."

Novak Djokovic has admitted that a part of him has already moved on from tennis following Rafael Nadal’s retirement announcement. Nadal, who won 22 Grand Slam titles, is set to retire after the upcoming Davis Cup finals, bringing an end to his 19-year career, which began with his first French Open win in 2005 at Roland Garros.

Nadal and Djokovic shared one of the most iconic rivalries in tennis history, with the pair claiming more Grand Slam titles than any other male players. They faced each other 60 times, with Djokovic holding a narrow lead of 31 wins to Nadal’s 29.

Did Novak Djokovic Drop A Big Retirement Hint?

Although Djokovic secured Olympic gold earlier this year, defeating Nadal along the way, the Serbian star, now 37, appeared deeply affected by the retirement of his long-time competitors. Reflecting on the news, Djokovic was emotional, calling it ‘overwhelming.’

Speaking at the Shanghai Masters, Djokovic commented on Nadal’s retirement decision: “He has been my greatest rival, and my rivalry with him has impacted me the most in my career by far. We knew that moment was coming sooner than later, but it’s still a shock.”

He added, “When it came officially for Roger a few years ago and Andy as well this year. It’s overwhelming for me, to be honest. I don’t know what to make of it. I still enjoy competing, but part of me left with them. A big part of me. It’s tough news for the tennis world, the sports world. Rafa is an inspiration to millions of children around the world, so he can be very proud of his career.”

Novak Djokovic Gives A Heartfelt Tribute To Rafa

Djokovic also shared a heartfelt tribute to Nadal after the news of his retirement. In an Instagram post, the Olympic champion expressed his admiration and gratitude for their rivalry.

“Rafa, one post is not enough to express the respect I have for you and what you have done for our sport,” Djokovic wrote.

He added, “”You have inspired millions of children to start playing tennis, and I think that’s probably the greatest achievement anyone can wish for. Your tenacity, dedication, and fighting spirit are going to be taught for decades. Your legacy will live forever. Only you know what you had to endure to become an icon of tennis and sport in general. Thank you for pushing me to the very limit so many times in our rivalry that has impacted me the most as a player. Your passion for representing Spain has always been remarkable. I wish you the best possible farewell in Malaga with the Davis Cup team of Spain. I will be there in person to pay respect to your stellar career.”

