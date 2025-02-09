Did Poor Lighting at Gaddafi Stadium Lead to Injury for Rachin Ravindra During the Match Against Pakistan?

A routine catch turned into a nightmare for Rachin Ravindra as poor visibility at Gaddafi Stadium led to a brutal forehead injury, reigniting concerns over the venue’s lighting.

New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra sustained a forehead injury during the latest ODI tri-series match against Pakistan on Saturday after being struck by the ball while attempting a catch. The incident, which occurred in the 38th over, has reignited discussions about the adequacy of floodlighting at Gaddafi Stadium, with many attributing the mishap to poor visibility under the lights.

Misjudged Catch Leads to Injury

The injury took place when Pakistan’s Khushdil Shah struck a powerful shot towards Ravindra, who was fielding at deep backward square leg. Misjudging the trajectory under the stadium’s lighting, Ravindra was hit in the face, causing a laceration on his forehead. The New Zealand cricketer was visibly injured and bleeding, prompting immediate medical attention on the field.

Following the incident, the New Zealand team’s medical staff escorted him off the field for further treatment. A statement from New Zealand Cricket confirmed that Ravindra underwent a Head Injury Assessment (HIA), which he initially passed. He will continue to be monitored in accordance with HIA protocols.

Fans Blame Lighting Conditions at Gaddafi Stadium For Rachin Ravindra Injury

The incident has drawn criticism regarding the quality of the floodlights at Gaddafi Stadium, with fans taking to social media to express their concerns about player safety. Many have urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to enhance lighting conditions, particularly with the upcoming Champions Trophy in mind.

One fan on X (formerly Twitter) remarked, “PCB should improve the quality of light in the ground. Rachin Ravindra misjudges the ball under bad lights and takes a brutal hit near the eye. Hope he recovers soon.”

Another fan commented, “Rachin Ravindra is a far better fielder than the whole team of Pakistan, still can’t see the ball while catching?? Poor lights of Gaddafi Stadium.”

New Zealand Secures Victory Despite The Injury of Rachin Ravindra

The incident has also sparked broader discussions about the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) role in assessing venue standards for international matches. Some cricket enthusiasts have suggested that the governing body should re-evaluate the suitability of stadiums based on infrastructure and safety measures.

Despite Ravindra’s injury, New Zealand emerged victorious in the match, defeating Pakistan by 78 runs. Setting an imposing target of 330/6 in their 50 overs, the Kiwis were powered by strong performances from Glenn Phillips, Kane Williamson, and Daryl Mitchell. Before his injury, Ravindra made a quick contribution with the bat, scoring 25 runs off 19 balls.

