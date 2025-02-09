Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, February 9, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Did Poor Lighting at Gaddafi Stadium Lead to Injury for Rachin Ravindra During the Match Against Pakistan?

A routine catch turned into a nightmare for Rachin Ravindra as poor visibility at Gaddafi Stadium led to a brutal forehead injury, reigniting concerns over the venue’s lighting.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Did Poor Lighting at Gaddafi Stadium Lead to Injury for Rachin Ravindra During the Match Against Pakistan?

A routine catch turned into a nightmare for Rachin Ravindra as poor visibility at Gaddafi Stadium led to a brutal forehead injury.


New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra sustained a forehead injury during the latest ODI tri-series match against Pakistan on Saturday after being struck by the ball while attempting a catch. The incident, which occurred in the 38th over, has reignited discussions about the adequacy of floodlighting at Gaddafi Stadium, with many attributing the mishap to poor visibility under the lights.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Misjudged Catch Leads to Injury

The injury took place when Pakistan’s Khushdil Shah struck a powerful shot towards Ravindra, who was fielding at deep backward square leg. Misjudging the trajectory under the stadium’s lighting, Ravindra was hit in the face, causing a laceration on his forehead. The New Zealand cricketer was visibly injured and bleeding, prompting immediate medical attention on the field.

Following the incident, the New Zealand team’s medical staff escorted him off the field for further treatment. A statement from New Zealand Cricket confirmed that Ravindra underwent a Head Injury Assessment (HIA), which he initially passed. He will continue to be monitored in accordance with HIA protocols.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Fans Blame Lighting Conditions at Gaddafi Stadium For Rachin Ravindra Injury

The incident has drawn criticism regarding the quality of the floodlights at Gaddafi Stadium, with fans taking to social media to express their concerns about player safety. Many have urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to enhance lighting conditions, particularly with the upcoming Champions Trophy in mind.

One fan on X (formerly Twitter) remarked, “PCB should improve the quality of light in the ground. Rachin Ravindra misjudges the ball under bad lights and takes a brutal hit near the eye. Hope he recovers soon.”

Another fan commented, “Rachin Ravindra is a far better fielder than the whole team of Pakistan, still can’t see the ball while catching?? Poor lights of Gaddafi Stadium.”

New Zealand Secures Victory Despite The Injury of Rachin Ravindra

The incident has also sparked broader discussions about the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) role in assessing venue standards for international matches. Some cricket enthusiasts have suggested that the governing body should re-evaluate the suitability of stadiums based on infrastructure and safety measures.

Despite Ravindra’s injury, New Zealand emerged victorious in the match, defeating Pakistan by 78 runs. Setting an imposing target of 330/6 in their 50 overs, the Kiwis were powered by strong performances from Glenn Phillips, Kane Williamson, and Daryl Mitchell. Before his injury, Ravindra made a quick contribution with the bat, scoring 25 runs off 19 balls.

Also Read: New Zealand Stuns Pakistan With 330 Runs In Tri-Series Opener; On-Field Tension Involving Babar Azam Raises Eyebrows

Filed under

cricket news Rachin Ravindra

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

FIR Filed Against Rahul Gandhi in Odisha for Alleged ‘Anti-National’ Statements

FIR Filed Against Rahul Gandhi in Odisha for Alleged ‘Anti-National’ Statements

₹96 Lakh Curtains, ₹16 Lakh Silk Carpets: How Much Public Money Did Arvind Kejriwal Spend On Sheesh Mahal?

₹96 Lakh Curtains, ₹16 Lakh Silk Carpets: How Much Public Money Did Arvind Kejriwal Spend...

Did USAID Issue A Grant Of $750,000 To The Brother-in-Law Of Sonam Kapoor To Alleviate Loneliness Among Migrant Workers Likely From Bangladesh

Did USAID Issue A Grant Of $750,000 To The Brother-in-Law Of Sonam Kapoor To Alleviate...

‘It Is Exit For Kejriwal’, Says BJP’s Tamilisai Soundarajan After Delhi Election Results

‘It Is Exit For Kejriwal’, Says BJP’s Tamilisai Soundarajan After Delhi Election Results

Is Trump Eyeing Canada For Its Critical Minerals? Justin Trudeau Warns Of Annexation Talk As A ‘Real’ Threat

Is Trump Eyeing Canada For Its Critical Minerals? Justin Trudeau Warns Of Annexation Talk As...

Entertainment

Did USAID Issue A Grant Of $750,000 To The Brother-in-Law Of Sonam Kapoor To Alleviate Loneliness Among Migrant Workers Likely From Bangladesh

Did USAID Issue A Grant Of $750,000 To The Brother-in-Law Of Sonam Kapoor To Alleviate

Sanam Teri Kasam Re-release Surprises Box Office, Outperforms Original Run

Sanam Teri Kasam Re-release Surprises Box Office, Outperforms Original Run

Tom Welling Surprises Fans At MegaCon Following DUI Arrest

Tom Welling Surprises Fans At MegaCon Following DUI Arrest

Kim Kardashian Issues Warning to Bianca Censori Following Grammys Red Carpet Controversy

Kim Kardashian Issues Warning to Bianca Censori Following Grammys Red Carpet Controversy

Singer Harrdy Sandhu Detained By Chandigarh Police For Performing Without Permission

Singer Harrdy Sandhu Detained By Chandigarh Police For Performing Without Permission

Lifestyle

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox