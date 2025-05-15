Did Vaibhav Suryavanshi Fail 10th Boards? Netizens Joke About BCCI Calling for DRS

One name that unexpectedly entered the chatter is 14-year-old cricket prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi. Viral posts claimed that the teenager failed his CBSE Class 10 board exams.

As CBSE and state board results are being declared across India, social media has been swept up in a flurry of exam-related rumors. One name that unexpectedly entered the chatter is 14-year-old cricket prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi. Viral posts claimed that the teenager failed his CBSE Class 10 board exams. The narrative quickly gained traction online: a cricketing hero, but a classroom zero.

However, a fact-check reveals that the entire episode is rooted in satire, not truth.

Fact Check: Vaibhav Didn’t Even Appear for the Exam

Upon verifying the claims, it turns out that Vaibhav Suryavanshi hasn’t failed any board exams — he hasn’t even taken them. The young cricketer is currently a student of Class 9. As such, he has not yet appeared for the CBSE Class 10 exams, making the question of passing or failing irrelevant.

The rumor stemmed from a satirical social media post suggesting that after his supposed failure, the BCCI had requested a DRS-style review of his exam papers — a tongue-in-cheek jab that some mistook for real news.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi: The IPL Sensation

Far from academic woes, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been making headlines for his explosive performance in the IPL 2025 season. The 14-year-old lit up the tournament with a record-breaking century off just 35 balls, including 11 sixes — a feat that earned him widespread acclaim and the title of the youngest batter to score a T20 century.

PM Modi Praises Bihar’s Young Cricket Star

Recognizing his meteoric rise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Vaibhav during his address at the Khelo India Youth Games held in Bihar. “In the IPL, we saw the brilliant performance of Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the son of Bihar. At such a young age, he has created an extraordinary record. His achievement is built on immense hard work,” the Prime Minister said, highlighting Vaibhav as a symbol of India’s emerging sports talent.

The Prime Minister also reiterated the government’s dedication to fostering athletic excellence in youth. “The more you play, the more you shine,” he said, urging young athletes to participate in as many competitions as possible. “Our government places sports at the heart of our youth policy,” he added.

