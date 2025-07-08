LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Did Virat Kohli And Avneet Kaur Attend The Same Wimbledon Match? Internet Brutally Trolls Star Cricketer

Did Virat Kohli And Avneet Kaur Attend The Same Wimbledon Match? Internet Brutally Trolls Star Cricketer

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s Wimbledon outing with Novak Djokovic grabs headlines, while Avneet Kaur turns heads with her stunning all-white look at Wimbledon 2025. Fans recall the viral moment when Virat liked Avneet’s photo, sparking memes and speculation earlier this year.

Avneet Kaur and Virat Kohli
Avneet Kaur and Virat Kohli

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 9, 2025 01:29:40 IST

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are chilling in England right now, living their best life. On Monday, the two of them dropped by Wimbledon to catch Novak Djokovic in action. Their pics from the event? All over the internet. Seriously, you can’t scroll anywhere without seeing them grinning courtside.

One of the pictures of Virat Kohli also went viral, where the star cricketer looked a bit troubled. The Internet did not waste any time connecting the dots. Why? Because, apparently, Avneet Kaur also attended the same Wimbledon match.

Did Virat Kohli And Avneet Kaur Attend The Same Wimbledon Match?

Avneet Kaur, who decided to make her splash at Wimbledon. Not to be outdone, she uploaded a bunch of photos from the tournament (Wimbledon 2025, can you believe we’re already calling it that?). She rocked this all-white look—white top, little white skirt, killer heels, big sunglasses, and a scarf that probably cost more than my rent. The caption? Classic, a bit dramatic: “A day at Wimbledon. Thank you for this day, Wimbledon. There can only ever be one Wimbledon.” Gotta love the flair.

Avneet posed in front of that famous Wimbledon floral wall, looking like she just stepped out of a magazine. Confidence? Through the roof. People in the comments are losing it, obviously.

The Internet Trolls Virat Kohli Over Avneet Kaur

Circle back to earlier this year—remember when Virat accidentally liked one of Avneet’s Instagram pics? Fans went into full detective mode, memes exploded, and chaos everywhere.

Virat had to jump on his own Instagram story to clear things up, blaming the Instagram algorithm.

ALSO READ: Carlos Alcaraz, The Reigning Champion, Advances To His Third Consecutive Wimbledon Semifinal

