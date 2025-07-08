Did Virat Kohli And Avneet Kaur Attend The Same Wimbledon Match? Internet Brutally Trolls Star Cricketer

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are chilling in England right now, living their best life. On Monday, the two of them dropped by Wimbledon to catch Novak Djokovic in action. Their pics from the event? All over the internet. Seriously, you can’t scroll anywhere without seeing them grinning courtside.

One of the pictures of Virat Kohli also went viral, where the star cricketer looked a bit troubled. The Internet did not waste any time connecting the dots. Why? Because, apparently, Avneet Kaur also attended the same Wimbledon match.

Did Virat Kohli And Avneet Kaur Attend The Same Wimbledon Match?

Avneet Kaur, who decided to make her splash at Wimbledon. Not to be outdone, she uploaded a bunch of photos from the tournament (Wimbledon 2025, can you believe we’re already calling it that?). She rocked this all-white look—white top, little white skirt, killer heels, big sunglasses, and a scarf that probably cost more than my rent. The caption? Classic, a bit dramatic: “A day at Wimbledon. Thank you for this day, Wimbledon. There can only ever be one Wimbledon.” Gotta love the flair.

Avneet posed in front of that famous Wimbledon floral wall, looking like she just stepped out of a magazine. Confidence? Through the roof. People in the comments are losing it, obviously.

The Internet Trolls Virat Kohli Over Avneet Kaur

Now we all know why Virat Kohli looked in different mood in Wimbledon Avneet is present there and Kohli was so embarassed bcoz he is with anuksha and she knows it pic.twitter.com/dRXtoYq936 — Forever_ICT (@loyal_cskian) July 8, 2025

First, Virat Kohli liked Avneet Kaur’s photo…

Now both of them land at Wimbledon at the same time 🎾

I don’t even want to say anything… 😁#Wimbledon2025 #ViratKohli #Djokovic #AvneetKaurHot #Wimbledon #AvneetKaur pic.twitter.com/6Bw3GNFhGg — Irfan isak shaikh (@irfan_speak786) July 8, 2025

This was the reason why Virat Kohli looked off-mood at Wimbledon. Avneet Kaur was also there. 😭 pic.twitter.com/MssVYnOr71 — Selfless⁴⁵ (@SelflessCricket) July 8, 2025

Circle back to earlier this year—remember when Virat accidentally liked one of Avneet’s Instagram pics? Fans went into full detective mode, memes exploded, and chaos everywhere.

Virat had to jump on his own Instagram story to clear things up, blaming the Instagram algorithm.

