Wednesday, March 5, 2025
  Did Virat Kohli Know About Steve Smith's Retirement? Fans Speculate After Emotional Moment

Did Virat Kohli Know About Steve Smith’s Retirement? Fans Speculate After Emotional Moment

The interaction has led to increasing speculation that Kohli might have had prior knowledge of Smith's potential retirement from international cricket.

Did Virat Kohli Know About Steve Smith’s Retirement? Fans Speculate After Emotional Moment

Steve Smith and Virat Kohli after India vs Australia match


After India’s thrilling four-wicket victory over Australia in the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final, an emotional moment between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith has sparked widespread speculation among fans. As the two cricketing stalwarts shared a heartfelt embrace on the field, many wondered whether Kohli was already aware of Smith’s retirement plans. While there has been no official confirmation, the speculation continues to brew on social media platforms, particularly on X (formerly Twitter).

The match ended in dramatic fashion as KL Rahul sealed the win with a towering six off Glenn Maxwell’s delivery. The Indian camp erupted in celebration, with Kohli and Rohit Sharma embracing each other in joy. However, amidst the jubilant scenes, the moment between Kohli and Smith stood out. The two legendary batters first shook hands before Kohli pulled Smith in for a warm hug. Smith, in an unusual gesture, placed his hands on Kohli’s chest, leading fans to believe he was expressing something deeper than just mutual respect.

The interaction has led to increasing speculation that Kohli might have had prior knowledge of Smith’s potential retirement from international cricket. Many fans believe the Australian batter might have confided in Kohli before making the decision public. Others argue that Smith’s emotional gesture was simply a mark of admiration for Kohli’s masterclass in yet another successful chase. Regardless, the viral video has only intensified the curiosity surrounding Smith’s future in the game.

Adding to the emotional atmosphere, Kohli was also seen sharing a warm moment with Glenn Maxwell, his former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) teammate. The two exchanged a few words before shaking hands, further showcasing the camaraderie among the players beyond national rivalries.

While Smith has not officially announced his retirement, the recent speculation suggests that an announcement could be imminent. If Kohli was indeed aware, it would further highlight the deep mutual respect and friendship between two of the modern era’s finest batters. For now, fans eagerly await an official word from Smith himself to confirm or deny the swirling rumors.

As the cricketing world continues to discuss this moment, one thing remains certain – the bond between Kohli and Smith transcends fierce competition, proving once again that cricket is much more than just a game.

