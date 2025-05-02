Did Virat Kohli Like A Sultry Instagram Photo Of Avneet Kaur? Former Team India Skipper Blames Algorithm For The Mistake

Adding to the curiosity, social media users pointed out that Kohli does not even follow Avneet Kaur on Instagram, making the accidental like even more unexpected.

Former Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli issued a formal clarification on Instagram after his recent social media activity caused a stir. The cricketer faced online scrutiny for ‘liking’ a series of photos of actress Avneet Kaur that were posted by one of her fan pages.

Kohli Blames Instagram Algorithm for Accidental Interaction

Taking to his Instagram stories on Friday, Kohli wrote, “I’d like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding.”

This statement came shortly after eagle-eyed fans noticed the cricketer had liked a fan page post featuring multiple photos of the actress.

Fans React as ‘Like’ Sparks Memefest Online

The incident quickly caught attention, especially since the ‘like’ happened on May 1, which also happens to be Anushka Sharma’s birthday. Kohli had earlier in the day shared a heartwarming birthday tribute to his wife, further intensifying the online chatter.

Adding to the curiosity, social media users pointed out that Kohli does not even follow Avneet Kaur on Instagram, making the accidental like even more unexpected.

With his clarification, Kohli sought to put an end to the unnecessary gossip and memes circulating online. He emphasized that there was no deeper meaning or intent behind the social media interaction.

Just a day prior to the controversy, Kohli had shared a touching photo with Anushka Sharma on Instagram. His message read: “To my best friend, my life partner, my safe space, my best half, my everything. You’re the guiding light of all of our lives. We love you so much more everyday. Happy birthday my love.”

The sweet message won over fans, who appreciated the rare public display of affection from the usually private couple.