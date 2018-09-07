Diego Maradona has replaced Francisco Gomez under whom the Mexican club Dorados witnessed a turbulent start to the Ascenso MX season having failed to register a single point in the opening six matches following three losses and three draws.

Legendary Argentine Diego Maradona was appointed as the head coach of second-tier Mexican side Dorados on Monday. He will assume his new position with immediate effect, the club announced. Maradona is coming fresh from his recent managing stint in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) where he coached Al Fujairah, which he quit in April 2018.

Diego Maradona has replaced Francisco Gomez under whom the Mexican club witnessed a turbulent start to the Ascenso MX season having failed to register a single point in the opening six matches following three losses and three draws.

After a torrid start, Dorados now finds itself sitting at the bottom of the 15-team league and Diego Maradona will have to hit the ground running in order to bring the Mexican side out of the gallows.

Dorados was founded in 2003 and it is best remembered as the club where Barcelona icon and current Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola spent six months at in 2006.

It should be noted that it is going to be the second simultaneous job for the Argentina legend. The 57-year-old only recently took over the position of president of Belarusian club Dinamo Brest and signed a three-year deal with them in May 2018.

In his coaching career so far, Maradona’s greatest highlight came when he led Argentina national team in the 2014 FIFA World Cup where his team was ousted in quarter-finals by Germany.

Maradona may have endured a mediocre managing career in his life, but his professional playing career supercedes many. Along with Brazilian great Pele, Maradona is regarded as the greatest footballer of all time.

Apart from his mesmerising skill on the ball, he is best remembered for his Hand of God goal which he scored against England in the semifinal of 1986 World Cup, which Argentina went on to win.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More