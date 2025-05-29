Diego Maradona’s Death Case Hits Roadblock: Court Declares Mistrial After Judge Steps Down Over Documentary Scandal

Over a two-decade-long professional career, Maradona played for top clubs including Argentinos Juniors, Boca Juniors, Barcelona, Napoli, Sevilla, and Newell’s Old Boys. His impact was particularly notable at Napoli, where he led the Italian side to unprecedented success.

An Argentine court has declared a mistrial in the high-profile case against seven medical professionals accused of negligence in the death of football icon Diego Maradona.

This unexpected development marks a major setback in a trial that has captivated Argentina and the global football community for over two months.

Diego Maradona’s Death: A Nation in Mourning

Diego Maradona passed away on November 25, 2020, at the age of 60. His death came just days after undergoing surgery to treat a subdural haematoma—a serious condition involving bleeding between the brain and skull—at a hospital near Buenos Aires. Since then, his medical team has faced allegations of inadequate care during his final days.

The latest twist in the case emerged when one of the three presiding judges, Julieta Makintach, resigned due to controversy surrounding her appearance in an upcoming documentary titled Divine Justice. The film explores the legal and emotional aftermath of Maradona’s death and features Makintach prominently.

The situation escalated after the prosecution aired a teaser of the documentary during court proceedings, raising serious concerns about judicial impartiality.

Trial Cancelled, Retrial Ordered

Following Judge Makintach’s resignation, the court was left with two options: replace her with another judge or restart the trial from scratch. On Thursday, the remaining judges chose the latter, annulling all prior testimony and legal progress. A new date for the retrial has yet to be scheduled.

In a statement, Julieta Makintach explained that she had “no choice” but to step down after the prosecution’s actions compromised the integrity of the proceedings. Her resignation adds further complexity to a case already surrounded by intense media scrutiny and public emotion.

Diego Armando Maradona (October 30, 1960 – November 25, 2020) is remembered as one of the greatest footballers in history. Known as El Pibe de Oro (“The Golden Boy”), Maradona dazzled fans with his exceptional dribbling skills, creativity, and low center of gravity that made him a nightmare for defenders.

Diego Maradona’s Club Career and Achievements

Over a two-decade-long professional career, Maradona played for top clubs including Argentinos Juniors, Boca Juniors, Barcelona, Napoli, Sevilla, and Newell’s Old Boys. His impact was particularly notable at Napoli, where he led the Italian side to unprecedented success.

Maradona’s international career was equally stellar, earning 91 caps and scoring 34 goals for Argentina. His legendary performance during the 1986 FIFA World Cup in Mexico remains unforgettable. As captain, he led his team to victory and was awarded the Golden Ball for being the tournament’s best player.

The tournament featured two of the most iconic moments in football history: the controversial “Hand of God” goal and the stunning “Goal of the Century,” both scored against England in the quarter-finals.

After retiring from professional play, Maradona transitioned into coaching. He managed several teams, including the Argentina national team during the 2010 FIFA World Cup, where he remained a central figure in international football discussions.

