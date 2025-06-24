Live Tv
Home > Sports > Dilip Doshi Passes Away At 77: Indian Spin Legend Dies Of Heart Issues In London

Dilip Doshi Passes Away At 77: Indian Spin Legend Dies Of Heart Issues In London

Dilip Doshi, former Indian left-arm spinner, died in London at age 77 due to heart issues. A master of spin, Doshi took 114 wickets in 33 Tests and 22 in ODIs. He debuted at 32, inspired by Garfield Sobers, and later authored his autobiography Spin Punch. The BCCI hailed him as a legend. He is survived by his wife Kalindi, son Nayan, and daughter Vishakha.

June 24, 2025 12:54:07 IST

Former India left-arm spinner Dilip Doshi passed away on Monday in London, aged 77.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Doshi passed away due to heart issues in London, where he had lived for several decades. With a classical left-armer’s action, Doshi scalped 114 Test wickets in 33 appearances, including six five-wicket hauls.

In a post on X, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) condoled Doshi’s demise, stating, “The BCCI mourns the sad demise of former India spinner, Dilip Doshi, who has unfortunately passed away in London. May his soul rest in peace.”

He also left his mark in the ODIs and finished with 22 wickets in 15 ODIs while maintaining an economy of 3.96. Doshi represented Saurashtra, Bengal, Warwickshire, and Nottinghamshire in first-class cricket and picked up 898 wickets in 238 appearances at an average of 26.58.

Doshi followed in the footsteps of the famous spin quartet of the 1970s and made his debut at the age of 32. At Nottinghamshire, West Indies legend Garfield Sobers heavily influenced the left-arm spinner. He made a quiet exit from international cricket in the 1980s and gave a compelling account of his cricketing days in his autobiography Spin Punch.

Former India cricketer and coach Ravi Shastri wrote on X, “Really sad to hear about the passing of Dilip Doshi. Always immaculate, a gentleman to the core and a fine, fine bowler. Heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace.”

“Heartbreaking to hear about Dilip bhai’s passing. May God give strength to his family and friends to bear this loss. Nayan, thinking of you buddy,” former India captain and spinner Anil Kumble wrote on X.

Among his many accomplishments, Doshi played a vital role with his five-wicket haul in the Melbourne Test of 1981, which helped India orchestrate a memorable victory.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Ishan Kishan Smashes 87 On County Debut For Nottinghamshire

Tags: bccidilip doshiindian spin legend
