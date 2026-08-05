LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Dilip Gavit, Basil Morssinganakathi Among Para Athletes To Complain Against IOA Media Official After Commonwealth Games 2026: Report

Dilip Gavit, Basil Morssinganakathi Among Para Athletes To Complain Against IOA Media Official After Commonwealth Games 2026: Report

CWG gold medallist Dilip Gavit and silver winner Basil Morssinganakathi have reportedly complained against an IOA media official over alleged misbehaviour in Glasgow.

Dilip Gavit, Basil Morssinganakathi Among Para Athletes To Complain Against IOA Media Official After CWG 2026: Report. Photo X
Dilip Gavit, Basil Morssinganakathi Among Para Athletes To Complain Against IOA Media Official After CWG 2026: Report. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Wed 2026-08-05 01:14 IST

Commonwealth Games para-athletics medallists Dilip Mahadu Gavit and Mohammad Basil Morssinganakathi have reportedly lodged complaints alleging misbehaviour by a member of the Indian Olympic Association’s media committee during the recently concluded Games in Glasgow.

According to a report in The Times of India, para-athletics coach Pushpa NP has also submitted a complaint regarding the alleged incident. Paralympic Committee of India CEO Rahul Swami has reportedly raised a similar matter with the Sports Ministry and the IOA.

You Might Be Interested In

The complaints have reportedly named Sarvesh Kedia, an IOA media committee member who travelled to Glasgow as one of India’s press attaches and was assigned to the office of the chef de mission.

The alleged confrontation reportedly occurred after Gavit and Basil had secured historic medals for India in the men’s T47 100m final. Gavit produced a Games record of 10.71 seconds to win gold, becoming the first Indian male para athlete to claim a Commonwealth Games athletics gold medal. Basil followed him across the finish line in 10.83 seconds, securing silver and completing a memorable 1-2 finish for India.

According to the report, tensions arose when arrangements were being discussed for athletes’ media interactions before the medal winners proceeded for mandatory dope control procedures.

A heated exchange allegedly took place between Kedia and chief para athletics coach Satyanarayana. The situation reportedly escalated into a brief physical confrontation before athletes and coaches intervened to prevent matters from worsening.

Kedia was among 14 IOA officials accompanying India’s combined able-bodied and para-athletics contingent at the Games.

Pushpa, according to the report, alleged that Kedia “spoke loudly” with Gavit, Basil and members of the coaching staff. She reportedly said the incident involved Kedia and Satyanarayana and requested authorities to take appropriate action.

She also reportedly urged officials to ensure that Kedia “isn’t involved in any para athletics media interaction” in the future.

The reported altercation has caused concern within India’s para-athletics contingent, with athletes, coaches and officials said to have subsequently raised formal complaints with the Sports Ministry and IOA.

The development comes at a particularly significant time for Indian para athletics, with Gavit and Basil’s historic performance marking one of the country’s standout moments at the Commonwealth Games.

The complaints are now expected to be examined by the relevant authorities. The allegations remain subject to investigation, and no conclusion regarding the conduct of those involved has been established based solely on the reported complaints.

For the Indian contingent, the immediate focus remains on building on the success achieved by Gavit and Basil while ensuring that the athletes’ participation and media responsibilities are handled appropriately.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Dilip Gavit, Basil Morssinganakathi Among Para Athletes To Complain Against IOA Media Official After Commonwealth Games 2026: Report
Tags: basil morssinganakathiCommonwealth Games 2026CWG 2026dilip gavitdilip mahadu gavitmohammad basil morssinganakathi

RELATED News

“Yes Is A 1”: Suryakumar Yadav Trolls Mohammad Rizwan With Pakistan Star’s Viral Meme in Nets Video— WATCH

Mohun Bagan Thrash South United 8-0 As Manvir Singh Hits Hat-Trick In Durand Cup 2026

Lalrinliana Hnamte Scores Twice On Debut As SC Delhi Beat Jamshedpur FC In Durand Cup 2026

Is Neymar Quitting Club Football After International Retirement? Santos Star Forward Breaks Silence

BWF World Championships 2026 Draw: Date, Time, Top Seeds, PV Sindhu, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty And Full Details

LATEST NEWS

Moviegoers Flee Colombia Theatre As Audience Member Triggers Extreme ‘Fart Attack’ During Spider-Man Screening

Indian Cargo Ship Sinks In Red Sea After Explosive Boat Attack; All 14 Crew Rescued

Who Was Pradeep Rawat? Lagaan And Ghajini Actor Dies At 74 After Cancer Battle

‘Ghost’ Employees: How A Data Migration Exposes Mumbai Police’s Rs 6.4 Crore Scam

Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Trisha Krishnan Remark Row; ‘He Might Be Out On Bail…’

BWF World Championships 2026 Draw: Date, Time, Top Seeds, PV Sindhu, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty And Full Details

Yogesh Rawat And Akanksha Choudhary For Bigg Boss 20? Fans Make Their Wish Loud And Clear After Teaser Drop

Dr Batra’s® Introduces HairGain — India’s First Advanced Hair Regrowth Treatment Powered by 50 Billion Exosomes

Mobile App Development by AppDev.company to Accelerate Business Growth

ICMAI CMA June 2026 Result @icmai.in: Check How To Download CMA Result 2026, Toppers List

Dilip Gavit, Basil Morssinganakathi Among Para Athletes To Complain Against IOA Media Official After Commonwealth Games 2026: Report

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dilip Gavit, Basil Morssinganakathi Among Para Athletes To Complain Against IOA Media Official After Commonwealth Games 2026: Report

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dilip Gavit, Basil Morssinganakathi Among Para Athletes To Complain Against IOA Media Official After Commonwealth Games 2026: Report
Dilip Gavit, Basil Morssinganakathi Among Para Athletes To Complain Against IOA Media Official After Commonwealth Games 2026: Report
Dilip Gavit, Basil Morssinganakathi Among Para Athletes To Complain Against IOA Media Official After Commonwealth Games 2026: Report
Dilip Gavit, Basil Morssinganakathi Among Para Athletes To Complain Against IOA Media Official After Commonwealth Games 2026: Report

QUICK LINKS