Dimitri Payet is continuing his toying with defenders from West Ham to Marseille, the French maestro has so far this season created the highest number of chances across Europe. Arsenal ace Mesut Ozil is the top provider in the Premier League and looks certain to leave big boots to be filled when he departs at the end of the season.

Arsenal superstar Mesut Ozil has been one of the most creative players in the Premier League ever since signing for the London club. The German midfielder maestro is the third best creator in Europe this season with 3.44 chances created per game. Ozil will run out of contract by the end of the season and the stats clearly prove why Arsene Wenger should go all to save the top Premier League creator from securing a move away from Emirates. He is expected to follow his team-mate Alexis Sanchez who is all set to make a move to Manchester United where he has also agreed to personal terms.

PSG star Neymar who became the world’s most expensive player after completing a mouth-watering £198 million move to Paris from Barcelona has been in fine form for the Ligue 1 leaders and is currently the second-best creator in Europe with 3.86 chances created per game. Former West Ham set-piece specialist Dimitri Payet who is currently plying his trade for Olympique de Marseille in the French top flight has continued his brilliant form in the wide attacking role while creating some delectable chances for his teammates. Payet who took the Premier League by storm with his sensational free kicks and passing skills is currently the top provider across Europe with 3.87 chances created each game. He leads the table of best creators from La Liga, Premier League, Serie A, Bundesliga and the French Ligue 1.

Neymar and Payet are just separated by a slight margin of 0.1. Other big names that feature in the list of top ten creators are Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas and Manchester City sensation Kevin De Bruyne. While Fabregas has kept hold of the fourth spot with 3.15 chances per game, De Bruyne is the sixth highest creator with at least three chances per game. Liverpool who seems to have got over Brazilian hotshot Philippe Coutinho would not be very pleased to have lost out on a player who has created 9th highest chances in Europe this season despite missing out on a healthy chunk of the first quarter of the season. Meanwhile, Barcelona who are leaving no stones unturned in getting the player acquainted with the Camp Nou philosophy would be rejoicing his stats which prove brighter days are ahead in Spain.

Here is the list of top ten creators across Europe:

Dimitri Payet (Marseille)

Neymar (PSG)

Mesut Ozil (Arsenal)

Cesc Fabregas (Chelsea)

Antonio Candreva (Inter Milan)

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Philipp max (FC Augsburg)

Mathieu Dossevi (FC Metz)

Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona)

Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli)