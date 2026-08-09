Dindigul Dragons vs Chepauk Super Gillies LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch TNPL 2026, DGD vs CSG Match 9 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

Dindigul Dragons vs Chepauk Super Gillies LIVE Streaming: The Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2026 action continues as Dindigul Dragons (DGD) take on Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) in Match No. 9 of the tournament at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul on Sunday, August 9. Dindigul Dragons have made a mixed start to their TNPL 2026 campaign. They have played two matches so far and registered one victory, leaving them fifth in the points table. Chepauk Super Gillies, meanwhile, have endured a difficult beginning to the season. They have played two matches and suffered defeats in both.

Dindigul Dragons vs Chepauk Super Gillies LIVE Streaming Details

The Dindigul Dragons vs Chepauk Super Gillies TNPL 2026 Match 9 will be played on Sunday, August 9, at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the TNPL 2026 match on the Star Sports Network. The DGD vs CSG encounter will also be available for live streaming on JioHotstar through its app and website.

When and Where To Watch DGD vs CSG LIVE?

Match: Dindigul Dragons vs Chepauk Super Gillies, Match 9

Dindigul Dragons vs Chepauk Super Gillies, Match 9 Tournament: Tamil Nadu Premier League 2026

Tamil Nadu Premier League 2026 Date: Sunday, August 9, 2026

Sunday, August 9, 2026 Time: 3:30 PM IST

3:30 PM IST Venue: NPR College Ground, Dindigul

NPR College Ground, Dindigul Live Telecast: Star Sports Network

Star Sports Network LIVE Streaming: JioHotstar

How To Watch DGD vs CSG LIVE on Mobile?

Cricket fans can watch the Dindigul Dragons vs Chepauk Super Gillies match live on mobile phones and tablets through the JioHotstar app. Users can open the application, search for TNPL 2026 and select the DGD vs CSG fixture from the live matches section.

How To Watch DGD vs CSG LIVE on Laptop?

Fans who want to watch the TNPL 2026 Match 9 on a laptop or desktop can access the live coverage through the JioHotstar website. After logging in where required, viewers can navigate to the TNPL section and select the Dindigul Dragons vs Chepauk Super Gillies match.

Where To Watch DGD vs CSG LIVE on TV?

The Dindigul Dragons vs Chepauk Super Gillies encounter will be available for television viewers in India through the Star Sports Network. Fans can tune in ahead of the scheduled 7:15 PM IST start to watch the live broadcast.

Dindigul Dragons vs Chepauk Super Gillies: Team News

Dindigul Dragons will be led by Baba Indrajith, who also features as the wicketkeeper. Chepauk Super Gillies will be captained by Narayan Jagadeesan, who is also their wicketkeeper. Both teams have a mix of experienced domestic cricketers and emerging players in their squads.

Dindigul Dragons Squad

Anuraag Rajesh Nair, Shivam Singh, R K Jayant, Vimal Khumar, Hunny Saini, Baba Indrajith (wk/c), M Karthik Saran, P Bhuvaneswaran, Mohit Mittan, Nirankar Sharma, Sandeep Warrier, Sakthi Karuppasamy, Krish E, VK Vineeth, BK Kishore, Sasidharan Ravichandran, Dinesh H, Atul Vitkar, M Viju Arul, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Chepauk Super Gillies Squad

Waseem Ahmed, Narayan Jagadeesan (wk/c), K Aashiq, S Dinesh Raj, Mohana Prasath, Swapnil Singh, Ashwanth Valthapa, Abhishek Tanwar, Ram Arvindh, M Silambarasan, Vignesh M, Murugan Ashwin, Lokesh Raj, B Arun, Sujay Sivasankaran, RS Mokit Hariharan, J Prem Kumar, N Sunil Krishna, Rajalingam G, Harish Aadithiya, Sanjay Karthik.