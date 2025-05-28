‘Dinesh Anna Said, Just Take It Deep’ Jitesh Sharma Reveals Dinesh Karthik’s Message During Record Chase

In a sensational turnaround at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stand-in skipper Jitesh Sharma played the innings of a lifetime, smashing an unbeaten 85 off just 33 balls to guide his side to a historic 228-run chase against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the final group-stage fixture of IPL 2025.

Jitesh, who walked in after the dismissal of Virat Kohli in the 12th over, revealed that it was the advice of his mentor Dinesh Karthik that helped him stay calm and take the game deep. “When Virat bhai got out, I just remembered what Dinesh anna told me—’just take it deep’,” Jitesh said at the post-match presentation.

RCB was reeling at 123/4 when Jitesh joined Mayank Agarwal at the crease. What followed was an electrifying 107-run unbeaten partnership that not only turned the game on its head but also etched RCB’s name into the IPL record books for the highest successful chase in tournament history.

Fans and critics stunned

Jitesh’s blistering knock striking at a phenomenal 257.58 left fans and critics stunned. His innings, peppered with boundaries and sixes, also featured moments of drama. In the 17th over, he was handed a lifeline twice first surviving a no-ball call after being caught, and then being spared a run-out after LSG captain Rishabh Pant withdrew his appeal.

“I can’t believe I played that knock. I was cramping up, but the adrenaline kept me going. I’m grateful to be sharing the field with legends like Virat bhai and Bhuvi bhai,” Jitesh added.

RCB’s thrilling win not only ensured a top-two finish something they last achieved in 2016 but also marked their seventh consecutive away win, making them the first team in IPL history to remain unbeaten in all away matches in a season.

As they prepare to take on Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1 on Thursday, Jitesh confirmed that Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood may return to the playing XI after recovering from a shoulder injury. “Hazlewood is looking good and might be available for the knockout game. We believe in our team our XI is full of match-winners,” he said.

RCB’s resurgence, powered by young guns like Jitesh and the leadership of experienced heads, has reignited hopes of lifting their maiden IPL trophy.

