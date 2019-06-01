Happy Birthday Dinesh Karthik: Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik is today celebrating his 34th Birthday. Jersey number 77 is currently in England with Team India set to play the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 and his fans are extending heartwarming wishes to him on social media sites Twitter and Facebook.

Happy Birthday Dinesh Karthik: India’s one of the stylish and skilful cricketers, wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik is today celebrating his 34th birthday. Karthik who was the hero for India in the Nidhas Trophy finals was born in Tuticorin district of Tamil Nadu. He has been playing cricket from childhood and made his debut in the national side against England on September 5, 2004. He holds the ODI cap number 156. In the same year, a few months later, he made his Test debut against Australia.

Dinesh Karthik has emerged as a saviour on many unsounded situations and managed to propel the Men in Blue towards winnings line. Karthik is best known for his long sixes, powerful shots and aggression against the pace bowlers.

He was the man who had hammered Bangladesh’s speedster Rubel Hussain in the Nidhas Trophy finals. At a crucial situation, he had scored 22 runs off the 19th over and turned the table around. In his marvellous innings, Karthik faced 8 balls and scored 29 runs studded with 2 boundaries and 3 sixes.

Take a look at explosive batting of Dinesh Karthik in the Nidhas Trophy finals.

Just like the 19th over, the final was also a nail-biting one. India had needed 12 runs of final 6 balls. The strike was with Vijay Shankar who trying to find a boundary and missed a ball. Both the batsmen then exchanged strike twice. Before going back to the pavilion, Shankar had added a boundary to the total. Now the last ball of the match was left and India had needed 5 runs.

The Super Man Dinesh Karthik then showed the magic and hit the ball out of the park over extra covers for a six and won the match and series.

Nidhas Trophy final over.

Not just the Nidhas trophy, Karthik has shown magic with his bat on several occasions, take a look:

