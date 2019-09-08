Dinesh Karthik has tendered an unconditional apology to the Indian cricket board fro his appearance in the Caribbean Premier League. He said that Trinbago head coach Brendon McCullum invited him to the TKR dressing room to watch the first match of the TKR on September 4.

Dinesh Karthik has tendered an unconditional apology to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after he was issued a show-cause notice for showing up in the dressing room of Sharukh Khan owned Carribean Premier League franchise Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR). Karthik was seen attending a promotional event of the CPL franchise wearing a TKR jersey and having a conversation with the players of the team sitting in their dressing-room. The incident took place during TKR’s opening game against St Kitts and Nevis in Port of Spain.

Dinesh Karthik wrote an apology letter to BCCI where he wrote that he was invited by the Trinbago head coach Brendon McCullum for watching the first match of TKR in the Carribean Premier League on September 4.

Dinesh Karthik responds to BCCI's show-cause notice to him, after he was seen wearing Caribbean Premier League(CPL) franchise Trinbago Knight Riders(TKR) jersey&sitting in their dressing room in Trinidad. He states 'I haven't participated in TKR in any capacity.' (file pic) (1/3) pic.twitter.com/GwZxpLjlXX — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2019

The 34-year-old wicketkeeper apologised to the Indian cricket board for not seeking any permission before joining the Carribean Premier League.

The Tamil Nadu keeper also said he will not appear in the TKR dressing room before his departure from Trinidad.

However, since Karthik has proposed an unconditional apology, the Committee of Administrators (CoA) would likely to close the issue.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that Dinesh Karthik has apologised unconditionally to the BCCI and they also want to ensure that such scenario will not arise in the future where Indian players are seen in foreign leagues without any permission from BCCI.

