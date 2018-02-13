In a bad news for Indian fans, artistic gymnast Dipa Karmakar has opted out of Commonwealth Games scheduled to be held in April this year. The development was confirmed by Dipa's coach Bishweshwar Nandi who has said that Dipa was yet to fully recover from the injury for which she had undergone a surgery last year and he did not want her to push her in the competition.

Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar, who had grabbed eyeballs by finishing fourth at Rio Olympics 2016, has been ruled out of Commonwealth Games scheduled to be held in April 2018 due to a knee injury. The development was confirmed by her coach Bishweshwar Nandi while speaking to ESPN who said that Dipa was yet to fully recover from the injury for which she had undergone a surgery last year. Nandi added that he did not want to push Dipa Karmakar in the competition as it might worsen the things for her in the future. He said that they were now targetting Asian Games.

Nandi further said that injuries are a normal part of the sports and Karmakar was not feeling disheartened. She was hoping to make a strong comeback after recovering from the injury. “As a sportsperson, you have to live through such phases. She’s handling the situation well and believes she can come back stronger,” Nandi said.Karmakar has however resumed training at the national camp being conducted in New Delhi. The 2014 CWG bronze medallist is restraining herself from Produnova training as her knees are not upto the mark. Dipa Karmakar had risen to fame following her stunning performance in Rio Olympics in the year 2016. The artistic gymnast had finished fourth in the event missing the bronze by a whisker but not before becoming a household name.

Commonwealth Games will be conducted in Australia’s Gold Coast from 4 to 15 April 2018 and Dipa Karmakar was one of the probables to win a medal there.