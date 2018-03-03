A foreign footballer playing in the local leagues of Kolkata was abused and humiliated publically by one of the organisers of the tournament. The player was made to touch the feet of the organiser in front of the public. The incident allegedly happened in Natunhat, outskirts of Kolkata. In a video shared on a Facebook page, which has now gone viral, the footballer can be seen forced to touch the organisers feet on the stage in front of everyone.

In a shameful incident from a local football tournament in Kolkata, a city which respects football, a foreign footballer was humiliated in front of the public and was forcibly made to touch the feet of one of the organizers of the tournament. While Bengal continues to flourish as the football capital of the country, there are certain shameful incidents which raise questions over the treatment of players and the surging incidents of racism in grassroots levels. A number of players from countries like Nigeria, Ghana and other African countries come to India with the hope of playing for the biggest football clubs in the country and immerse them in the football-loving culture but incidents like these only raise serious questions on humanity.

As per a Facebook post which is being shared heavily by the football fans of the country, the player can be seen shamelessly humiliated in front of the public by a local leader and the organiser of the competition. The post shared by Facebook page ‘Indian Football Team for World Cup’, shows how the organisers of the tournament in Kolkata’s outskirts stooped a new low by degrading the stature of the game. As per the post, the footballer who was playing for the away team allegedly protested on a decision by the match referee and was handed a severe treatment afterwards for his actions. He was made to touch the feet of a local leader Santu Ganguly (as mentioned in the post), who happens to be a local youth leader associated with a leading political party and was one of the organisers of the tournament.

The disrespectful incident happened at Natunhat (Kolkata Outskirts) where a local tournament was underway. The footballer who protested against the organiser’s will was called up on the stage and forced to bend down and touch Ganguly’s feet and join his hands in acknowledgement. Ever since being bought up by some football enthusiasts, the video has garnered a lot of attention and has made the fans come together against the mistreatment of the player. The post has been shared over 1300 times so far.

Here’s the Facebook post:

. This is how low Humans have gone! At a Football Tournament, a Football player from a foreign country was forced to touch the feet of one of the Game organizers ! This is pathetic and degrading!One of the most disgusting things a human can do with another human!This incident took place at Natunhat ( Kolkata Outskirts), the person who did this horrible act is Santu Ganguly, who also happens to be a Youth Leader of a certain political Party !This is the Image, he will take back to his home Country ! He may not be from a first World Country or from Europe but still is a foreigner and is our guest ! The Government of India has several acts to protect the best interests of Foreign Nationals like him who are in the country for either Tourism or Work and it has been two days since the Incident happened and still no action has been taken against Youth Leader Santu Ganguly for harassing a Foreign National. Posted by Indian Football Team- For World CUP on Thursday, 1 March 2018

West Bengal has over the years been the mainstay of Indian football. The state has produced a number of talented footballers who have gone on to make a name for themselves and the country on the global stage. It’s fair to say that the home of two of India’s biggest football club’s East Bengal and Mohun Bagan has over the years embraced the game like no other. Due to football’s immense popularity in the state, players from across the world grace the soil and take part in the local as well as national leagues while establishing themselves in the Bengal football culture. Majority of African players have represented Bagan and East Bengal, earning accolades for themselves and the two Indian giants.

The All India football federation, as well as the government of India, have strict guidelines in relation to incidents of racism with foreign nationals. The harassment of a foreign national on any grounds is a punishable offence and in this case, it is a clear misuse of power and privilege by the youth leader who has put a blot on the game with his disgraceful act. Something which will haunt the player forever and will also change his perception about one of the best football cultures in the country.

