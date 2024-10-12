Djokovic Survives Scare to Reach Shanghai Semi-Finals, Keeps 100th Title Dream Alive

Novak Djokovic overcame a tough challenge in the quarter-finals of the Rolex Shanghai Masters, battling from a set down to defeat #NextGenATP star Jakub Mensik. The 6-7(4), 6-1, 6-4 victory keeps Djokovic on course for his 100th tour-level title and marks his ninth appearance in the semi-finals at the event.

Djokovic’s Resilience Shines After Slow Start

The four-time champion initially struggled, losing a close first set in a tie-break to the 19-year-old Mensik. Reflecting on the match, Djokovic said, “We went toe-to-toe until the last moment. I was fortunate to find great serves in the last game, a couple of aces, that helps. I didn’t serve that well at the end of the first set when I was serving for it. He managed to turn things around by playing a good tie-break.”

Djokovic quickly regained control in the second set, delivering a near-flawless performance where he won 92% of his first-serve points. “I stayed collected and started off very well in the second [set]. We both had a physical crisis at the beginning of the set. We pushed each other a lot, a lot of long rallies. [It was] a tough battle, almost two and a half hours,” Djokovic added.

Dominant Third Set Secures Victory

Bidding to become the third-oldest ATP Masters 1000 semi-finalist in history, the 37-year-old seized control in the third set, ultimately wrapping up the match in two hours and 19 minutes. Djokovic now advances to his record 77th Masters 1000 semi-final, where he will face seventh seed Taylor Fritz, who secured a 6-3, 6-4 win against David Goffin.

Praise for Mensik’s Potential

Despite the defeat, Djokovic was full of praise for Mensik’s performance, particularly his powerful serve. “He hit 17 aces in the match. He is only 19, the future is very bright for him. He knows that I am always there for him, whatever he needs,” Djokovic commented. The Serbian also noted their shared history: “Jakub is somebody that I have been following for the last three or four years, ever since he played the finals of junior Australian Open. We like playing each other, we raise the level when we face each other.”

Chasing History and Turin Qualification

The victory brings Djokovic’s season record to 36-8, helping him leapfrog Andrey Rublev into seventh place in the PIF ATP Live Race To Turin. As a seven-time champion at the Nitto ATP Finals, Djokovic now sits 355 points ahead of Alex de Minaur, who is in ninth place.

Mensik, meanwhile, made a strong impression in his first ATP Masters 1000 quarter-final after defeating World No. 6 Andrey Rublev and No. 9 Grigor Dimitrov. He remains in fourth place in the PIF ATP Live Race To Jeddah, keeping him on track for a debut at the Next Gen Finals.