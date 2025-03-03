Home
Monday, March 3, 2025
‘Do They Now Expect Rahul Gandhi To Play Cricket?’: BJP Slams Congress Over Shama Mohamed’s Remarks On Rohit Sharma

BJP swiftly seized the opportunity to target the Congress, calling Mohamed’s statement reflective of the party’s "Emergency mindset.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a scathing attack on the Congress after party spokesperson Shama Mohamed’s controversial remarks about Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma sparked outrage. BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari took to social media, stating, “Shame on Congress! Now they are going after the Indian Cricket Captain! Do they expect Rahul Gandhi to now play cricket after failing in Indian politics!”

The controversy erupted when Mohamed, during India’s match against New Zealand, criticized Sharma’s fitness and leadership. “Rohit Sharma is fat for a sportsman! Need to lose weight! And of course the most unimpressive Captain India has ever had,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter). The remark ignited a backlash from cricket fans, who defended Sharma’s contributions and leadership, citing his track record and statistics. Later she deleted her X post.

BJP swiftly seized the opportunity to target the Congress, calling Mohamed’s statement reflective of the party’s “Emergency mindset.” BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala accused the Congress of harboring resentment toward Indian institutions. “Congress hates Indian agencies and organizations. Now, they have started hating the Indian cricket team also. The comment by Shama Mohamed on Rohit Sharma shows they are jealous of any of India’s achievements and victories,” he said.

Amid mounting criticism, Mohamed attempted to clarify her stance, stating that her remark was “generic” and questioned why people in a democracy could not freely express their opinions. However, her explanation did little to douse the controversy. Senior Congress leaders, including Pawan Khera, distanced themselves from her comments, stating that Mohamed’s views were personal and did not reflect the party’s stance. Congress MP Rajani Patil also condemned the remarks, saying, “I personally and the party also will not approve of body shaming anyone. Talking this way about a sportsperson who represents the country is not right. The party will seek a response from her on this.”

Meanwhile, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa strongly condemned Mohamed’s comments, calling them “shameful.” “It is very shameful that an official spokesperson of the Congress is giving such a statement. This is Congress’ mindset. They feel that only one person is fit for everything, and that is Rahul Gandhi. They are so much against the country that today they are using abusive language against our country’s cricket captain. It is really shameful, and I condemn this. The entire nation is watching the mentality of the Congress,” Sirsa said.

The controversy has placed the Congress in a difficult position as it faces backlash not only from the BJP but also from cricket fans and social media users. While the party has distanced itself from Mohamed’s remarks, the incident has provided fresh ammunition to the BJP in its ongoing political attacks against the Congress.

ALSO READ: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Heavy Rain And Snow In Parts Of Himachal Pradesh On March 3

