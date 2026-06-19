Doha Diamond League 2026 Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Event Live in India, Sri Lanka, Czech Republic and Worldwide

Neeraj Chopra, Doha Diamond League Live Streaming: Neeraj Chopra, the Indian javelin thrower and two-time Olympic gold medalist, is set to return to competition after nine months by participating in Friday night’s Javelin Throw event of the Doha Diamond League in Qatar. The Indian athlete intends to get over his disheartening eighth-place finish at the Tokyo World Championships, which he is sorry for attending even while experiencing a back problem last year. Neeraj will be a part of the lineup that features Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Pathirage and the Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch among other stars. With his return in focus, let’s take a look at when and where to watch the two-time Olympic medalist in action.

Doha Diamond League Live Streaming: Neeraj Chopra returns from back injury

Neeraj Chopra returning to action will really grab the headlines, after all, his season would begin afresh, and he had also been on a break due to a long period of recovery from a back injury. The athlete backed off from the scene because of the back injury that not only worsened his performances but also made him miss quite a few major events.

Doha Diamond League, Men’s Javelin Throw: Date & Time

The Doha Diamond League, Men’s Javelin Throw will take place on Saturday (June 19) at 8:44 PM local time. In India, the event will start on June 19 at 11:14 PM.

Doha Diamond League, Men’s Javelin Throw: Watch Live Streaming Details in India, Sri Lanka, Czech Republic

Where to watch the Doha Diamond League, Men’s Javelin Throw broadcast and live streaming in India?

The Doha Diamond League, Men’s Javelin Throw is expected to be streamed on the Diamond League YouTube channel and Facebook page in India.

Where to watch the Doha Diamond League, Men’s Javelin Throw broadcast and live streaming in Sri Lanka?

The Doha Diamond League, Men’s Javelin Throw, is expected to be streamed on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube channel in Sri Lanka. Ramesh Puthirage’s performance after shattering national records would be in focus.

Where to watch the Doha Diamond League, Men’s Javelin Throw broadcast and live streaming in Czech Republic?

The Doha Diamond League will be streamed on the official Diamond League YouTube channel in the Czech Republic. The Czechia fans would be able to watch one of the favourites for tonight’s event their very own Jakub Vadlejch.

Where to watch the Doha Diamond League, Men’s Javelin Throw broadcast and live streaming in Pakistan?

While Arshad Nadeem, Pakistan’s top javelin throw athlete and the reigning Olympic gold medalist is not participating in Doha Diamond League, the fans in Pakistan can watch the action live on the official YouTube chanel of the league.

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