Doha Diamond League: Neeraj Chopra Finishes 4th but Secures Commonwealth Games Berth on Injury Comeback, Sri Lanka’s Pathirage Reigns Supreme

Doha Diamond League: India’s javelin sensation Neeraj Chopra made a tough return to competitive action on Friday 19th June, ending fourth at the Doha Diamond League 2026 with a best effort of 85.69 metres. Sri Lanka’s sensational rising star Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage continued his blistering form to claim the title with a commanding throw of 88.68 metres in a high quality field at the Qatar meet.

It was the first competitive outing in nearly eight months for the 28-year-old Indian icon after a long injury break due to a back problem and he showed some strong glimpses of his trademark rhythm. Chopra started his series with a foul throw but soon settled down to find his rhythm with an 82.77-metre throw in his second attempt.

His best moment came in round three when he unleashed his best of the night with 85.69 metres to briefly put himself in podium contention. Chopra, who managed an 83.45-metre distance in the fourth round, could not find the ultimate late distance to challenge the top three and fouled in his final two attempts to finish just outside the medal positions.

It was a very successful benchmark for Chopra despite missing out on a Diamond League podium. His 85.69m throw was well above the Athletics Federation of India’s (AFI) strict qualification mark of 82.61m for the coming Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games. Chopra’s feat mathematically guarantees him a ticket to the Games scheduled for July, having already been provisionally named in India’s 32-member athletics squad.

Meanwhile, Pathirage of Sri Lanka was unstoppable. The young phenom, who came into the weekend as the world leader with an incredible 92.62-metre throw in Rome earlier this month, set the tone early. He threw his winning mark of 88.68 metres in the fourth round, beating a world-class field for his second consecutive Diamond League win.

Grenada’s former world champion, Anderson Peters, was second with a season best of 86.38 metres and the United States’ Curtis Thompson was third with an 85.99-metre throw, just 30 centimetres away from Chopra. Having set an important competitive benchmark on Qatari soil, Chopra’s way to full recovery turns now to working on his consistency ahead of a big championship summer.