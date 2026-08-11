Donald Trump Backs Gianni Infantino Amid FIFA Crisis as UEFA, AFC and CONCACAF Demand Change

US President Donald Trump has publicly come to the aid of Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, who is facing criticism and controversy from football associations around the world over the FIFA proposal to sell a stake in the World Cup to outside investors.

Since Infantino was found guilty not only of being the chief architect of the controversial plan but also of failing to show adequate understanding of the concerns of world federations on the issue, there has been an outcry calling for him to step down immediately and leave the FIFA presidency.

Donald Trump Throws Support Behind Gianni Infantino

When talking about FIFA’s proposal to oust Infantino, Trump dismissed the idea, saying such a decision would constitute a “terrible mistake.” He praised Infantino for leading the “most successful” World Cup in history, which was the 2026 edition. A tri-host World Cup, organized together by America, Mexico, and Canada, resulted in Spain’s victory over Argentina in a closely contested final.

FIFA would be making a terrible mistake if, for any reason, they even considered replacing President Gianni Infantino. He is fantastic, having just presided over the most successful World Cup, by four times, ever presented. If he is gone, it will never be as successful or… pic.twitter.com/siI87iuSab — Commentary Donald J. Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) August 11, 2026







Taking to the Truth Social platform, Trump posted, “FIFA would be making a terrible mistake if, for any reason, they even considered replacing President Gianni Infantino. He is fantastic, having just presided over the most successful World Cup, by four times, ever presented. If he is gone, it will never be as successful or profitable again! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DJT.”

International Confederations Fire Shots at Infantino and FIFA

Three of FIFA’s most powerful confederations have taken another step forward in their attack on Infantino’s leadership style, with UEFA, CONCACAF and AFC joining the battle through an open letter attacking both the Swiss’ leadership style and the way he managed a controversial scheme.

Since Infantino, the 56-year-old, has been in charge of FIFA, there is an increase in funds allocated to the organization’s 211 member associations. This funding has been responsible for a lot of changes among the members.

Morocco and CAF Behind Gianni Infantino

Besides CAF’s position, it’s still standing by him. Besides, one of the members of CAF Morocco is one of the hosts for the 2030 World Cup. As per some reports, Infantino reportedly agreed to put the final match of the next World Cup in Morocco if the nation backs his re-election campaign. Still, FIFA officially denied the statement.

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