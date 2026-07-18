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Home > Sports News > Donald Trump Explains What Makes Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo Great Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 Final | WATCH VIDEO

Donald Trump Explains What Makes Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo Great Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 Final | WATCH VIDEO

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Spain and Argentina on Sunday (July 19), US President Donald Trump hailed football icons Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and England captain Harry Kane while speaking about what separates the game's greatest players from the rest. Trump described Messi and Ronaldo as naturally gifted athletes and also defended Kane following England's semi-final defeat to Argentina.

Donald Trump Explains What Makes Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo Great Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 Final | WATCH VIDEO
Donald Trump Explains What Makes Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo Great Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 Final | WATCH VIDEO

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sat 2026-07-18 12:33 IST

FIFA World Cup 2026: Donald Trump Praises Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo And Harry Kane: Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Spain and Argentina on Sunday (July 19), US President Donald Trump hailed football icons Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and England captain Harry Kane while speaking about what separates the game’s greatest players from the rest. Trump described Messi and Ronaldo as naturally gifted athletes and also defended Kane following England’s semi-final defeat to Argentina, suggesting the striker was not used in his best role during the closing stages of the match.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said that elite footballers possess an extraordinary quality that cannot be taught through coaching or training. He singled out Messi and Ronaldo as examples of players born with unique ability while also expressing admiration for Kane’s qualities despite England’s World Cup exit.

Donald Trump Hails Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo

Trump reserved special praise for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, calling them two of the greatest footballers of all time. He remarked that players of their calibre possess a rare talent that very few athletes ever have.

US President Donald Trump says, “We have gathered tonight in New York City as we await the final faceoff on Sunday between the two amazing teams, Spain and Argentina. I watched that pass that Messi made…He was well guarded by a great player and then  he moved to the right, and the other player was just standing there…He kicked it. 

“It was within, I would say, a quarter of an inch of being perfect. And that was the end of the game. It was brilliant. These great players,  they seem to do that over and over again. They’re just born with something extra. Ronaldo is one of them. I got to know him over the years and he’s a great guy.  You have a great player in England who I played golf with, you know that, right? Harry Kane who’s been fantastic,” added Trump.

Trump Defends Harry Kane After England’s Exit

Trump also spoke about England captain Harry Kane, who came under scrutiny after England’s 2-1 semi-final defeat to Argentina. The US President suggested Kane should have been allowed to remain in an attacking role rather than being asked to contribute defensively during the closing minutes of the contest.

According to Trump, asking one of the world’s best goalscorers to defend late in the game reduced England’s attacking threat. He indicated that players with Kane’s finishing ability should be positioned where they can influence the match in the opposition’s penalty area rather than deep inside their own half.

Messi Chases Another World Cup Crown

Trump’s comments came just hours before Argentina prepare to face Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. Lionel Messi is aiming to guide Argentina to another World Cup triumph, while Spain, led by teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, will look to prevent the reigning champions from retaining the title. The final has been billed as a clash between one of football’s greatest-ever players and the sport’s brightest young star.

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Donald Trump Explains What Makes Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo Great Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 Final | WATCH VIDEO
Tags: FIFA World Cup 2026

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Donald Trump Explains What Makes Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo Great Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 Final | WATCH VIDEO
Donald Trump Explains What Makes Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo Great Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 Final | WATCH VIDEO
Donald Trump Explains What Makes Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo Great Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 Final | WATCH VIDEO
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