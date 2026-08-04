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Home > Sports News > Donald Trump Steps in to Back Gianni Infantino Amid FIFA Resignation Pressure Over World Cup Proposal Controversy — Report

Donald Trump Steps in to Back Gianni Infantino Amid FIFA Resignation Pressure Over World Cup Proposal Controversy — Report

FIFA President Gianni Infantino is facing growing resignation pressure after FIFA’s controversial FIFA Forward Enterprise proposal to sell World Cup commercial rights sparked opposition from UEFA, AFC and CONCACAF. Reports claim Donald Trump may support Infantino as the FIFA governance crisis escalates.

Donald Trump and Gianni Infantino in frame. Image Credit: AFP
Donald Trump and Gianni Infantino in frame. Image Credit: AFP

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-08-04 10:43 IST

There seems to be trouble loading for FIFA President Gianni Infantino as pressure mounts on him to resign from his job. However, reportedly, Infantino has reached out to his friend and arguably the most powerful man in the world, Donald Trump, the President of the United States of America. With FIFA’s controversial plan to sell commercial rights of the World Cup failing, there has been pressure on Infantino to resign as the FIFA President. 

FIFA’s Plan to Sell World Cup Commercial Rights

The plan, referred to as the FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE), proposed the commercial rights of the flagship FIFA tournaments – among them, the men’s World Cup, the women’s World Cup, and the Club World Cup – to be transferred into a new commercial corporation.

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FIFA then proposed selling a minority stake in the joint venture to outside investors, with the business valued at about $20 billion. Thrive Capital, together with Apollo Sports Capital led by Joshua Kushner, made up the investment consortium. Joshua Kushner, as Jared Kushner’s brother, would also create a connection between the Trump family and the proposed business agreement.

President Gigio says FIFA would have kept full control over its administration, sporting competitions and the international calendar.

FIFA’s Plan Faces Criticism

UEFA took a hard stance against the proposal, claiming that private financing might cause the game’s fundamental aspects to be overshadowed and its priorities changed from fairness and competition to financial gains for the investors. 55 UEFA nations stood together to support a boycott of FIFA competitions until the proposal is abandoned by the governing body.

Not only did UEFA have similar opinions, but also CONCACAF and AFC (Asian Football Federation) were concerned. The truth is the proposal was made public before anyone had the chance to provide input.

Donald Trump Intervenes to Save Gianni Infantino

Based on a report from The Telegraph, Donald Trump will go to any lengths necessary to assist Infantino in retaining his position as FIFA president. The report states that Infantino made several attempts to get in touch with key people within the Trump administration, like US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, to gain better support when facing increasing political threats. Yet, both sides have insisted that these contacts were not made.

A top US official privy to both Trump and Infantino, spoke to the paper about how the president’s respect for the FIFA leader has only increased following their working together when talking about the 2026 World Cup game being planned in the US.

“Gianni helped us a great deal in delivering the best World Cup ever. The president is very impressed with him, and I am confident he will do everything in his power to help him.”

Also Read: Premier League 2026/27: Jordan Henderson Completes Free Transfer To Chelsea After Leaving Brentford

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Donald Trump Steps in to Back Gianni Infantino Amid FIFA Resignation Pressure Over World Cup Proposal Controversy — Report
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Donald Trump Steps in to Back Gianni Infantino Amid FIFA Resignation Pressure Over World Cup Proposal Controversy — Report
Donald Trump Steps in to Back Gianni Infantino Amid FIFA Resignation Pressure Over World Cup Proposal Controversy — Report
Donald Trump Steps in to Back Gianni Infantino Amid FIFA Resignation Pressure Over World Cup Proposal Controversy — Report
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