Home > Sports > Donald Trump To Attend US Open 2025 Final?

Trump's appearance at the 2025 US Open men's singles final is his first return to Flushing Meadows as a sitting president in 25 years, making it significant and a major development This adds drama and more security, including air restrictions and increased screening.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 6, 2025 14:23:36 IST

On Sunday, Trump is attending the US Open men’s singles final, his first visit to Flushing Meadows as a sitting president in 25 years. The USTA confirmed that he will watch the match from a client’s suite inside Arthur Ashe Stadium, marking almost a movie like return to one of New York’s grand sporting stages.

Donald Trump’s appearance in every major sport

This appearance demonstrates Trump’s return to world class sporting events after previously doing so during the Super Bowl, Daytona 500, UFC, NCAA wrestling and more. It is a high profile and aggressive reemergence into public spectacle, likely attaching intense drama, security and media to it. Carlos Alcaraz, who is playing Jannik Sinner in the final, gave a diplomatic statement in regards to Trump’s arrival. It is great for tennis, he said, adding it is an honour to have a president show up but he was determined not to let this slow him down.

Last US President‘s appearance in US Open

As the last sitting president to attend the US Open was Bill Clinton in 2000, Trump’s attendance promises to be as significant symbolically as it is media relevant. For those who are fans, it demonstrates how sports and politics especially in New York can intersect in the most unpredictable way, converting sporting events into major theatrical performances. Security is heightened restricted airspace, increased screening, and restrictions on stadium access remind us of the significance of a presidential presence in a very public space.

As the match unfolds, the attention won’t be on the scoreboard or even the world No. 1 ranking that’s on the line. The attention will be on how players perform in the shadow of a controversial political figure. It’s a bizarre intersection of sport and strategy, political theatre and the silence of the court, and the noise of larger cultural narratives.

