Friday, April 18, 2025
'Don't Drag Me Into Politics': Sourav Ganguly On Invitation To Join SSC Scam Protest

Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly has chosen to remain distant from a politically sensitive issue involving the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) recruitment scam.

Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly has chosen to remain distant from a politically sensitive issue involving the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) recruitment scam.

On Thursday, a group of teachers affected by a recent Supreme Court verdict visited Ganguly’s residence in Kolkata. Their aim was to invite him to join a protest march to the West Bengal state secretariat scheduled for April 21.

However, Ganguly turned down the request. According to a report by ABP Ananda, his response was clear — “Please don’t involve me in politics”.

Court Grants Temporary Relief to Affected Teachers

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court canceled several teacher appointments due to irregularities in the 2016 recruitment process by the WBSSC.

Despite this, the court emphasized that students should not be affected by the administrative fallout.

It allowed teachers whose names were not linked to any wrongdoing — referred to as “untainted” teachers — to continue teaching until a new recruitment cycle is completed.

This interim arrangement applies to assistant teachers of Classes 9 through 12.

Fresh Recruitment Timeline Set by Supreme Court

The court has also directed the Bengal School Service Commission to expedite the new recruitment process.

Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna stated that the SSC must publish advertisements for fresh appointments by May 31. The entire recruitment process should be wrapped up by December 31.

“We are inclined to accept the prayer made in the application in so far as it relates to the assistant teachers of classes 9 and 10 and classes 11 and 12. Subject to following conditions that the ad for fresh recruitment shall be out by May 31 and the exam, including the entire process, shall be done by December 31.”

He further added that both the state government and the SSC must submit an affidavit by May 31. This document should include the advertisement and a detailed recruitment timeline.

“The state government and the commission shall file an affidavit in or before May 31, enclosing the ad copy as well as the schedule so as to ensure the completion of the recruitment process by December 31. In case the ad is not published as directed, appropriate orders shall be passed, including imposition of costs.”

