'Don't Kill The Guy': Fans Troll Murali Karthik for 'Demise Of Priyansh Arya' Commentary Gaffe during PBKS vs MI

Former India cricketer and current commentator Murali Kartik found himself in hot water during the Qualifier 2 clash between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025.

While discussing Punjab’s chase in the commentary box, Kartik made an awkward slip when referring to opener Priyansh Arya’s dismissal. He said, “after the demise of Priyansh Arya,” which quickly caught the attention of viewers and triggered a wave of reactions online.

Comment Sparks Online Trolling

Fans flooded social media with criticism, mocking the dramatic phrasing. Some joked, “Don’t kill the guy, he’s just out,” while others took it more seriously and urged the BCCI to remove Kartik from the commentary panel.

murali kartik please stop doing commentry. most irritating and insensitive voice ever! Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) June 1, 2025

Is it just me or did anyone else hear the commentator say ‘Demise of Priyansh Arya’ a little earlier during the match? What was that? How and when did professional cricket commentary come down to such nonsense? #IPL2025 #MIvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/SuCMRJuZRZ — Priya Adivarekar (@priyaadivarekar) June 1, 2025

Murali Kartik is such an irritating commentator. — miles. (@manisayzz) June 1, 2025

what are you even saying. it was only a wicket, don’t kill the guy. who says “after the DEMISE of priyansh arya?” that’s an unforgivable slip up by murali kartik @IPL @JioHotstar @BCCI — P // 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🇵🇸 (they/them) (@pratzhell) June 1, 2025

Despite the moment, the game itself delivered a thrilling contest. Punjab Kings chased down a stiff target of 204 with five wickets in hand and six balls remaining.

Shreyas Iyer Leads the Charge

Mumbai Indians had posted a strong total of 203 for 6, thanks to valuable contributions from Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav, who both scored 44.

But it was Shreyas Iyer who rose to the occasion. Leading from the front, the PBKS captain smashed an unbeaten 87 from just 41 balls to take his team to the final.

“(On being calm while batting) I don’t know to be honest, I love such big occasions. I always say to myself and also to my colleagues in the team that the bigger the occasion, the calmer you are, you get the big results. Today was a right example where I was focusing more on my breathing rather than sweating out loud over there,” said Iyer during the post-match presentation.

PBKS Set for Title Clash Against RCB

This win knocked five-time champions Mumbai Indians out of the tournament and confirmed that IPL 2025 will have a new winner.

Punjab Kings, who last played a final in 2014, will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the title match on Tuesday, June 3.

“(After the loss against RCB) Just throw the imagination and also the hiccup in the bin and not think too much about where we went wrong because throughout the season we’ve been playing amazing. The intent and the positivity was imperative right from the first game. One match can’t define us as a team,” Iyer added.

With two teams chasing their first IPL trophy, the stage is set for a grand finale. The only question now is which side will rise to the moment.

