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Home > Sports News > ‘Don’t Think About Chances’: Shreyas Iyer Explains Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Must Wait For India T20I Spot

‘Don’t Think About Chances’: Shreyas Iyer Explains Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Must Wait For India T20I Spot

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India Selection: Shreyas Iyer has urged Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to stay patient as Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson continue to strengthen their positions in India’s T20I opening combination. Despite scoring 776 runs in IPL 2026 and impressing in Zimbabwe, the youngster must wait for his next opportunity after struggling during the England tour.

‘Don’t Think About Chances’: Shreyas Iyer Explains Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Must Wait For India T20I Spot

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Sun 2026-10-18 00:27 IST

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India Selection: India captain Shreyas Iyer has urged Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to remain patient as the young batter waits for a regular place in the national T20I team. Iyer pointed to the consistent performances of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson, explaining that their contributions have made it difficult for the teenager to break into India’s preferred opening combination despite his remarkable IPL 2026 campaign.

Sooryavanshi emerged as one of the biggest attractions of IPL 2026, scoring 776 runs for Rajasthan Royals and earning major individual batting honours. His aggressive strokeplay and ability to score at a rapid pace helped him attract national attention, eventually earning him opportunities in India’s T20I squads for the tours of Ireland and England.

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However, the teenager has found regular international appearances difficult to secure. Although he has featured in eight T20Is and impressed during India’s tour of Zimbabwe, the competition for places at the top of the order remains intense. Iyer has now revealed the advice he has repeatedly given the youngster as he waits for his next opportunity.

Shreyas Iyer Explains India’s Opening Combination

Speaking at the post-match presentation following the fifth T20I against West Indies, Iyer said Sooryavanshi should concentrate on his preparation rather than worry about selection. He emphasised that the established openers have delivered the kind of consistency that makes their positions difficult to challenge.

Iyer explained that he had been communicating the same message to Sooryavanshi since the Afghanistan series, encouraging him to maintain a relaxed mindset and trust that his opportunity would eventually arrive.

India’s five-match T20I series against West Indies ended in a 2-2 draw after the final match in Bengaluru was abandoned because of rain on Saturday, October 17.

Samson strengthened his position with an impressive series, scoring 168 runs in five matches at an average of 33.6 and a strike rate of 195.34. His performances provided further evidence of his ability to make an impact at the top of the order.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s IPL Success Raises Expectations

Sooryavanshi’s breakthrough IPL season significantly raised expectations around his international career. His 776-run tally for Rajasthan Royals showcased his attacking approach and ability to put opposition bowlers under pressure.

The left-hander also made a positive impression in Zimbabwe, earning the Player of the Series award. Nevertheless, strong performances in franchise cricket do not automatically guarantee a permanent place in an established international line-up.

England Tour Gives Sooryavanshi A Chance

Sooryavanshi’s opportunities increased during the UK tour after Samson was dropped following three consecutive low scores across matches against Ireland and England.

However, Sooryavanshi was unable to reproduce his IPL performances in his three appearances against England. Samson subsequently returned for the fifth and final T20I, adding to the competition for an opening spot.

With Abhishek and Samson continuing to make strong cases for selection, Sooryavanshi will need to remain prepared and make the most of his next opportunity. Iyer’s message is clear: patience, consistency and the right mindset will be essential as the young batter looks to establish himself in Indian cricket.

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‘Don’t Think About Chances’: Shreyas Iyer Explains Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Must Wait For India T20I Spot
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‘Don’t Think About Chances’: Shreyas Iyer Explains Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Must Wait For India T20I Spot

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‘Don’t Think About Chances’: Shreyas Iyer Explains Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Must Wait For India T20I Spot

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‘Don’t Think About Chances’: Shreyas Iyer Explains Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Must Wait For India T20I Spot
‘Don’t Think About Chances’: Shreyas Iyer Explains Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Must Wait For India T20I Spot
‘Don’t Think About Chances’: Shreyas Iyer Explains Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Must Wait For India T20I Spot
‘Don’t Think About Chances’: Shreyas Iyer Explains Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Must Wait For India T20I Spot
‘Don’t Think About Chances’: Shreyas Iyer Explains Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Must Wait For India T20I Spot

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