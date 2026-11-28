Mohammed Siraj Snub: Ravichandran Ashwin has expressed concern over Mohammed Siraj’s continued absence from India’s Playing XI, questioning the team management’s plans for the senior fast bowler. Siraj has missed both Tests against New Zealand despite being one of India’s most successful red-ball bowlers in recent years. Ashwin believes the repeated omissions could affect the pacer’s confidence and future with the national team.

India left Siraj out of the second Test against New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, with the team management once again opting for other fast-bowling combinations. The decision has raised questions, particularly given Siraj’s contribution to India’s recent Test campaigns and his impressive record in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

R Ashwin Worried About Mohammed Siraj’s Future In Indian Team

Ashwin believes Siraj’s repeated exclusion could create uncertainty about his position in the Indian Test setup. The former India spinner pointed out that the pacer appears to have slipped down the team’s preferred bowling order, despite his previous performances.

“The message coming through is that Siraj is unplayable in the 11. Now, he is probably behind Nitish Kumar Reddy in the pecking order among pacers. Siraj will be at an all-time low at this moment. I hope someone talks to him, allows him the space to complain, and shows him direction. I don’t think this will end well for Siraj,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel, as quoted by Sportskeeda.

Ashwin also highlighted the emotional impact of being repeatedly overlooked, especially for a player who has delivered consistently for India across challenging overseas assignments.

He further suggested that the selection decisions surrounding Siraj could create uncertainty within the dressing room, with other established players potentially facing similar situations in the future.

“It’s the same thing in a different venue. That’s the only difference. I feel for Siraj as he’s a very emotional character. Today it is Siraj, and next it could be anybody. There is real instability being created,” Ashwin added.

Mohammed Siraj Needs An Extraordinary Performance To Regain His Place: Ashwin

Ashwin believes Siraj might have to produce something exceptional whenever his next opportunity arrives to force his way back into the Playing XI.

“He has no option but to bowl at 145 and take a five-wicket haul in his next opportunity. It clearly looks like this team management is moving completely ahead without all the past performers. It’s not going to be an easy end for Siraj,” the former India spinner said.

Siraj has been one of India’s leading fast bowlers in Test cricket, particularly during overseas assignments. He played a significant role in India’s drawn 2-2 Test series in England in 2025 and has claimed 43 wickets in 11 matches during the ongoing WTC cycle.

His absence from the New Zealand series has therefore become a talking point, particularly with India struggling to maintain control during the second Test.

Murali Kartik And Ajinkya Rahane React To Siraj’s Omission

Siraj’s absence from the second Test also attracted attention during the broadcast, with former India cricketers Murali Kartik and Ajinkya Rahane discussing the pacer’s reaction after he was left out of the team.

The fast bowler was spotted wearing sunglasses while sitting in the dressing room, prompting the commentators to discuss his apparent disappointment.

Rahane initially drew attention to the visuals, while Kartik questioned whether Siraj was getting emotional after missing out on another selection opportunity.

Kartik also questioned the reasoning behind India’s decision to continue leaving Siraj out despite his previous contributions.

“Obviously, it hurts. He certainly looks quite emotional to me, because he is an emotional person. Because he was benched in the ODIs as well, and even during the West Indies tour that happened in India, he was only given a chance in the final match when they didn’t want to play anyone else. This hurts a player,” Kartik said.

The former India spinner also questioned the purpose of keeping an experienced bowler in the touring squad if the management does not consider him for selection.

“With the numbers you’ve seen so far, I am surprised. For what reason? Either don’t keep him in the team at all then. If you feel his form isn’t good, or he’s not bowling well in the nets, or whatever, the thinking might be, then don’t take him on the tour at all. Don’t take him, what’s the point then?” he added.

Siraj’s omission has now become one of the major talking points surrounding India’s team selection, with Ashwin’s comments adding another dimension to the debate over the fast bowler’s role in the team’s future plans.