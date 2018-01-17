Arsenal are going all out on Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to bring him as a replacement for departing Alexis Sanchez. Manchester United have reportedly agreed to personal terms with the Chilean forward who wants out of Emirates at all costs. He will soon be completing the formalities and a deal would be in place which would see the Gunners pocket £35 million and the player receive a whopping 25m signing bonus while agent Fernando Felicevich will bank £5m. Henrikh Mkhitaryan could be swapping shirts and moving to London as a part of the Sanchez deal. However, the Armenian’s arrival at Emirates is not yet confirmed and Wenger doesn’t want to take any chances after losing one of his stellar forwards.

According to Daily Mirror, Aubameyang has expressed his desire to move to the Premier League with Arsenal his most preferred destination. The report also suggests that the Gabon international who has been a prolific goal scorer for the yellows since past few seasons has already agreed to terms with the Gunners and is pushing for a move. Rumours were rife that he is on his way to China and a deal is in place but now it appears Arsenal are in an advantageous position to land the goal machine. However, Dortmund are not likely to let go of the player but could consider a move if French striker Oliver Giroud is included in the transfer.

Arsenal are set to demand a fee cut and let Giroud go the other wat if Dortmund agrees to the swap. As per a Bild report, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s father who also acts as his agent is on his way to London to begin talks with Arsenal and wrap up the deal. Dortmund meanwhile are keen on roping in Belgian striker Michy Batshuayi from Chelsea. They are trying to make contacts with the player and have promised to offer him more first-team opportunities. The 24-year-old stands nowhere close to Aubameyang in terms of goalscoring pedigree but has so far in the season plundered 4 goals in 12 substitute and 3 starts for Chelsea. Dortmund feel he would be a perfect prospect capable of taking the centre role at the club.