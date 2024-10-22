Home
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Dortmund Coach Labels Madrid As Favorites Ahead of Champions League Showdown

Borussia Dortmund head coach Nuri Sahin has warned that his team will need more than just a strong mentality to defeat Real Madrid in their upcoming Champions League clash on Tuesday

Dortmund Coach Labels Madrid As Favorites Ahead of Champions League Showdown

Borussia Dortmund head coach Nuri Sahin has warned that his team will need more than just a strong mentality to defeat Real Madrid in their upcoming Champions League clash on Tuesday. As the two clubs meet once again after last season’s final, Sahin emphasized the necessity of a comprehensive performance to stand a chance against the reigning European champions.

Reflecting on Last Season’s Final

Real Madrid secured their record 15th European Cup in June with a 2-0 victory over Dortmund in the final at Wembley, with late goals from Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Jr. extinguishing Dortmund’s hopes after they had dominated the first hour of the match.

During a press conference on Monday, Sahin stressed that facing Madrid at their home ground, the Santiago Bernabéu, demands much more than mental toughness.

“Mentality only is not enough to survive against Real Madrid, especially in this stadium, against the champions of this competition,” Sahin stated. “We need everything tomorrow: a lot of quality, a lot of self-confidence, mentality of course, and also, as we say in Germany, ‘game luck.’ The game has to go our way. Only mentality will not be enough, but without mentality, we have absolutely no chance here.”

Strong Start to Champions League Campaign

Dortmund has begun their Champions League campaign on a high note, securing back-to-back wins, including a 7-1 thrashing of Celtic at home and a 3-0 victory away against Club Brugge. They currently sit atop their group with six points and an impressive goal difference of nine.

Sahin highlighted the significance of teamwork, asserting, “It’s only possible [to win] as a collective against this team. The lads know what we have planned for tomorrow. We want to be brave and build on the last two games in the Champions League.”

A Personal Return to the Bernabéu

Tuesday’s match holds special significance for Sahin, marking his return to the Bernabéu as a coach. The Turkish former midfielder had a brief playing stint at Real Madrid after joining from Dortmund in 2011. Reflecting on this personal connection, Sahin shared, “(Being back at the Santiago Bernabéu) means a lot to me because it was always my dream to play one day for Real Madrid. My son was born in this beautiful city, and I have him with me here.”

“Even if it was not that long that I played for Real Madrid, it will always remain special for me. Not only for footballing reasons but also family-wise, it’s a fantastic thing to be here.”

After his time in Madrid, Sahin went on loan to Liverpool before rejoining Dortmund in 2013. Since taking over as head coach, the 36-year-old has earned praise for his leadership and tactical approach, injecting fresh energy into the team as they prepare for a crucial encounter.

Filed under

Borrusia Dortmund Real Madrid UEFA Champions League
