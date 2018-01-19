Borussia Dortmund star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has dropped a huge Arsenal transfer hint on Instagram. Arsene Wenger has identified the super striker as a fitting replacement for departing Alexis Sanchez. Manchester United have reportedly agreed to let go off Henrikh Mkhitaryan if the transfer goes through.

As Alexis Sanchez’s transfer to Manchester United edges closer, Arsenal target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has dropped a huge hint that he will be moving to Emirates in the coming days. The Gabon international is likely to reunite with his Borussia Dortmund teammate Henrikh Mkhitaryan at the Emirates. While United are set to cease the Sanchez deal anytime soon, it is still to be ascertained whether the Armenian playmaker will be a part of the deal. On Thursday, Manchester United players trained ahead of their Premier League clash against Burnley and a few of them including Mkhitaryan took to Instagram to share a picture from the preparations where the players can be seen in a lively mood ahead of the encounter.

Mkhitaryan posted the picture of him with other United teammates which can be a farewell picture from the playmaker as he looks set to leave. While the post was liked and shared widely by fans who thought the 28-year-old looked happy and will not leave, a like from Dortmund star have made things a bit clearer. Aubameyang has liked the picture on Mkhitaryan’s Instagram and given the Arsenal fans material to speculate. Arsenal have identified the Dortmund ace as a replacement to the departing Chilean while the Armenian is likely to swap shirts with Sanchez in the deal.

Here is the picture shared by Mkhitaryan which he captioned, “Fun times at training today.” Aubameyang’s like suggests that the duo can soon be reuniting at Arsenal.

✌🏼Fun times at training today✌🏼#mufc A post shared by Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@micki_taryan) on Jan 18, 2018 at 5:12am PST

With United looking to wind up the Sanchez deal as soon as possible, Mkhitaryan and the Chilean could feature for their new teams in the upcoming Premier League fixture. While talking about the potential transfer deal, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger had signalled that a deal is in place but anything can happen in the future.

“I’ve worked on transfers for 30 years, so it is likely to happen. But at any moment, at any minute, things can break down. That’s how the transfer market is, As long as it’s not over the line, you have to accept that it can as well not happen. These kind of things are never guaranteed,” he said.

On being asked about a possible swap involving Mkhitaryan, he didn’t deny the possibility. “My understanding, yes. Yes, of course. If it’s a possibility, it’s because I like the player. We played many times against him when he was at Dortmund. He certainly appreciated the quality of our game and the way we play football. That’s why certainly he loves the club as well,” he said.