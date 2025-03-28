‘Dosa Idly Sambar Chutney’: Chennai DJ Mocks Jitesh Sharma During CSK Vs RCB IPL 2025 Match | Watch

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 witnessed another high-voltage encounter as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) took on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a much-anticipated match. However, ahead of the game, RCB batter Jitesh Sharma found himself at the center of controversy after making a remark that didn’t sit well with CSK fans.

Jitesh Sharma’s Comment Sparks Controversy

Jitesh Sharma, who hails from Maharashtra, became an unpopular figure among CSK supporters due to a recent comment he made about Chennai. In a video posted on RCB’s official channel, he was asked about his thoughts on the city. His response, which many perceived as a subtle dig at CSK fans, quickly gained attention and was criticized for being stereotypical.

This led to a cold reception from the Chepauk crowd when Jitesh walked out to bat. Despite the tension, he managed to contribute a short but impactful cameo, scoring 12 runs off six balls, which included a boundary and a six. However, when he was dismissed, the DJ at the stadium played a popular song, triggering loud cheers from the CSK fans, making it evident that they had not forgotten his earlier remarks.

RCB Sets a Big Total Despite Chennai’s Bowling Efforts

RCB put up an impressive batting display, posting a formidable total of 197 runs. The innings was anchored by their skipper Rajat Patidar, who played a brilliant knock, while other batters played their roles effectively.

Phil Salt provided an explosive start in the powerplay.

Devdutt Padikkal kept the momentum going in the middle overs.

Tim David finished strongly with a quick-fire cameo in the death overs.

Despite Chennai’s efforts with the ball, they struggled to contain RCB’s batters, who seemed determined to set a challenging target.

RCB Bowlers Take Control of the Match

With a huge total on the board, RCB bowlers came out with intent and put CSK under immediate pressure. Josh Hazlewood delivered two quick breakthroughs, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Liam Livingstone chipped in with crucial wickets.

The Chennai batting lineup found it difficult to get going, with only Rachin Ravindra and Shivam Dube managing to cross double digits.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Sam Curran, and Deepak Hooda all failed to provide the explosive start CSK needed in their chase.

Yash Dayal dealt a significant blow by dismissing Rachin Ravindra just before he could reach his second fifty of the season.

RCB on the Verge of Victory

With RCB dominating both with the bat and the ball, the match seemed to be slipping away from CSK. Their bowling attack had already made a strong statement, and their disciplined approach was keeping the home team under pressure.

As the game progressed, it became increasingly clear that RCB was in firm control, and a win against CSK looked highly likely. The Bengaluru side had come prepared and executed their game plan to near perfection, putting them in a commanding position as they eyed a crucial victory in IPL 2025.

