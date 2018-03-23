Brazilian head coach Tite hailed the Paris Saint Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar as an irreplaceable player in the Seleção lineup. Neymar is expected to get a clean chit from the doctors soon as the PSG stalwart is likely to be declared fit for the upcoming World Cup. Brazil will face the hosts of the 2018 World Cup on Friday and four days later they will lock horns with the 2014 World Cup winners Germany. Speaking ahad of the International Friendlies, Tite said that Neymar is irreplaceable and it will be impossible for Juventus star Douglas Costa to fill his void during the friendly clashes with Russia and Germany.

Concerned about Neymar’s injury with the FIFA World Cup Russia almost at the doorstep, Brazilian head coach Tite hailed the Paris Saint Germain (PSG) superstar as irreplaceable. Neymar, who is currently recovering from a foot surgery after witnessing another horrific tackle during the French Clasico against Marseille in February, is sidelined for the upcoming international friendly clashes. Although Neymar is expected to get a clean chit from the doctors soon as the former FC Barcelona star is likely to be declared fit for the upcoming World Cup, the Brazilian will still be missing out intriguing contest of the Seleção against hosts Russia and defending World champions Germany.

Brazil will face the hosts of the 2018 World Cup on Friday and four days later they will lock horns with the 2014 World Cup winners Germany, who clinched the coveted trophy by thrashing the hosts 7-1. The 2014 hosts were forced to bow out of the competition 4 years ago as they were decimated comprehensively in Neymar’s absence back then. Brazil, who are again lined up against the mighty Germans in Neymar’s absence will surely miss the PSG superstar as they will be without Neymar’s attacking pedigree on Wednesday at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

Speaking about the injured Brazilian, Seleção head coach Tite said that Neymar is irreplaceable and it will be impossible for Juventus star Douglas Costa to fill his void during the friendly clashes with Russia and Germany. “Douglas Costa cannot replace him. He will play like Douglas Costa.” Tite was quoted as saying ahead of the upcoming International Friendlies. Tite then urged Real Madrid defensive midfielder Casemiro and FC Barcelona’s latest signing from Liverpool FC Phillipe Coutinho to play their respective club roles. “I demand Casemiro play the same role he plays at his club, Real Madrid,” he said. “The same can be said of Coutinho. He already played at Liverpool as he plays with us. What I will not do is suppress his ambition,” he added.

