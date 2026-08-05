DPL 2026: Who Is New Delhi Tigers Captain Himmat Singh? Check Age, Career, Profile, Achievements, Domestic Team and More

DPL 2026: Who Is New Delhi Tigers Captain Himmat Singh? Himmat Singh has emerged as one of the standout captains in the Delhi Premier League (DPL), leading the New Delhi Tigers in the 2026 edition after previously guiding East Delhi Riders to the inaugural title in 2024. The experienced Delhi batter recently grabbed headlines after a bizarre last-ball run-out against Outer Delhi Warriors forced a Super Over in one of the most dramatic finishes in DPL history. Here is everything you need to know about Himmat Singh, including his age, career, domestic teams, achievements and cricketing journey.

Who is Himmat Singh?

Himmat Singh is an Indian professional cricketer born on November 8, 1996. A right-handed middle-order batter and a right-arm off-break bowler, he represents Delhi in domestic cricket and currently captains the New Delhi Tigers in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026. Known for his calm leadership and dependable batting, Himmat has established himself as one of Delhi’s most experienced domestic cricketers.

Himmat Singh Age and Personal Details

Full Name: Himmat Singh

Himmat Singh Date of Birth: November 8, 1996

November 8, 1996 Age: 29 (as of August 2026)

29 (as of August 2026) Birthplace: Delhi, India

Delhi, India Batting Style: Right-handed

Right-handed Bowling Style: Right-arm Off-break

Right-arm Off-break Role: Middle-order Batter

Himmat Singh Career Profile

Himmat Singh made his first-class debut for Delhi during the 2017-18 domestic season and has since become an integral part of the state’s batting unit. He earned recognition for his consistency across Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy competitions before taking over as Delhi’s Ranji Trophy captain during the 2022-23 season.

His performances in domestic cricket also earned him opportunities in the Indian Premier League. Himmat was part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad in IPL 2019 before being signed by the Lucknow Super Giants ahead of IPL 2025.

Himmat Singh’s Delhi Premier League Journey

Himmat enjoyed tremendous success in the Delhi Premier League by leading East Delhi Riders to the inaugural DPL title in 2024. Ahead of the 2026 season, he joined the New Delhi Tigers as captain and immediately became one of the tournament’s key figures.

He was once again in the spotlight during the 2026 season after producing one of the most extraordinary moments in DPL history. Against Outer Delhi Warriors, Himmat fumbled a straightforward run-out chance off the final ball before instinctively kicking the ball, which rolled onto the stumps at the non-striker’s end to dismiss the batter and force a Super Over. The remarkable sequence quickly went viral across social media.

Himmat Singh Achievements

Captained East Delhi Riders to the inaugural Delhi Premier League title in 2024.

Current captain of New Delhi Tigers in DPL 2026.

Former captain of the Delhi Ranji Trophy team.

Represented Royal Challengers Bengaluru during IPL 2019.

Signed by Lucknow Super Giants ahead of IPL 2025.

Established himself as one of Delhi’s most consistent domestic middle-order batters.

Domestic Teams Represented by Himmat Singh