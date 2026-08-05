LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > DPL 2026: Who Is New Delhi Tigers Captain Himmat Singh? Check Age, Career, Profile, Achievements, Domestic Team and More

DPL 2026: Who Is New Delhi Tigers Captain Himmat Singh? Check Age, Career, Profile, Achievements, Domestic Team and More

Himmat Singh has emerged as one of the standout captains in the Delhi Premier League (DPL), leading the New Delhi Tigers in the 2026 edition after previously guiding East Delhi Riders to the inaugural title in 2024. Here is everything you need to know about Himmat Singh, including his age, career, domestic teams, achievements and cricketing journey.

DPL 2026: Who Is New Delhi Tigers Captain Himmat Singh? Check Age, Career, Profile, Achievements, Domestic Team and More
DPL 2026: Who Is New Delhi Tigers Captain Himmat Singh? Check Age, Career, Profile, Achievements, Domestic Team and More

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Wed 2026-08-05 11:03 IST

DPL 2026: Who Is New Delhi Tigers Captain Himmat Singh? Himmat Singh has emerged as one of the standout captains in the Delhi Premier League (DPL), leading the New Delhi Tigers in the 2026 edition after previously guiding East Delhi Riders to the inaugural title in 2024. The experienced Delhi batter recently grabbed headlines after a bizarre last-ball run-out against Outer Delhi Warriors forced a Super Over in one of the most dramatic finishes in DPL history. Here is everything you need to know about Himmat Singh, including his age, career, domestic teams, achievements and cricketing journey.

Who is Himmat Singh?

Himmat Singh is an Indian professional cricketer born on November 8, 1996. A right-handed middle-order batter and a right-arm off-break bowler, he represents Delhi in domestic cricket and currently captains the New Delhi Tigers in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026. Known for his calm leadership and dependable batting, Himmat has established himself as one of Delhi’s most experienced domestic cricketers.

You Might Be Interested In

Himmat Singh Age and Personal Details

  • Full Name: Himmat Singh
  • Date of Birth: November 8, 1996
  • Age: 29 (as of August 2026)
  • Birthplace: Delhi, India
  • Batting Style: Right-handed
  • Bowling Style: Right-arm Off-break
  • Role: Middle-order Batter

Himmat Singh Career Profile

Himmat Singh made his first-class debut for Delhi during the 2017-18 domestic season and has since become an integral part of the state’s batting unit. He earned recognition for his consistency across Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy competitions before taking over as Delhi’s Ranji Trophy captain during the 2022-23 season.

His performances in domestic cricket also earned him opportunities in the Indian Premier League. Himmat was part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad in IPL 2019 before being signed by the Lucknow Super Giants ahead of IPL 2025.

Himmat Singh’s Delhi Premier League Journey

Himmat enjoyed tremendous success in the Delhi Premier League by leading East Delhi Riders to the inaugural DPL title in 2024. Ahead of the 2026 season, he joined the New Delhi Tigers as captain and immediately became one of the tournament’s key figures.

He was once again in the spotlight during the 2026 season after producing one of the most extraordinary moments in DPL history. Against Outer Delhi Warriors, Himmat fumbled a straightforward run-out chance off the final ball before instinctively kicking the ball, which rolled onto the stumps at the non-striker’s end to dismiss the batter and force a Super Over. The remarkable sequence quickly went viral across social media.

Himmat Singh Achievements

  • Captained East Delhi Riders to the inaugural Delhi Premier League title in 2024.
  • Current captain of New Delhi Tigers in DPL 2026.
  • Former captain of the Delhi Ranji Trophy team.
  • Represented Royal Challengers Bengaluru during IPL 2019.
  • Signed by Lucknow Super Giants ahead of IPL 2025.
  • Established himself as one of Delhi’s most consistent domestic middle-order batters.

Domestic Teams Represented by Himmat Singh

  • Domestic: Delhi
  • Delhi Premier League: East Delhi Riders, New Delhi Tigers
  • Indian Premier League: Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Lucknow Super Giants
You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

DPL 2026: Who Is New Delhi Tigers Captain Himmat Singh? Check Age, Career, Profile, Achievements, Domestic Team and More
Tags: dpl 2026

RELATED News

Why Was Harry Brook Overlooked? Ben Stokes Reacts to Joe Root Becoming England Test Captain

Himmat Singh’s Unbelievable Football-Style Run Out Forces Super Over in Delhi Premier League Thriller — WATCH Video

VVS Laxman to Replace Ajit Agarkar? BCCI Reportedly Identifies New Chief Selector Ahead of 2027 ODI World Cup — Report

Dilip Gavit, Basil Morssinganakathi Among Para Athletes To Complain Against IOA Media Official After Commonwealth Games 2026: Report

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Fiancée Georgina Rodríguez Hits Back At Body-Shamers With Powerful Response; Lionel Messi’s Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Shows Support

LATEST NEWS

DPL 2026: Who Is New Delhi Tigers Captain Himmat Singh? Check Age, Career, Profile, Achievements, Domestic Team and More

Gaurav Khanna Opens Up About Being Labelled ‘Unlucky’ In TV, Says He ‘Started Losing Work’ After Shows Failed

What Is Falcon 9 And Why It Is Colliding With the Moon? Here’s What You Need To Know

Gold, Silver Prices Today (August 5, 2026): Check City-Wise 18K, 22K, 24K Gold and Silver Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and More

20-Year-Old Dancer in Live-in Relationship Found Hanging in a Room in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur

Why Has Pensioner’s Body Called for Nationwide Protest Today? What Are Their Demands?

Ahsaas Channa Birthday Special: From Vaastu Shastra To Kota Factory, 7 Roles That Show Her Remarkable Evolution As An Actor

Massive Explosion in House Locked For a Year in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur, Gelatin Sticks Point to Planned Blast

Genelia D’Souza Birthday Special: From Aditi To Ayesha, Characters That Made Her The Queen Of 2000s Rom-Coms

Kajol Birthday Special: From DDLJ To My Name Is Khan, 5 Roles That Prove Why She Remains Bollywood’s Most Iconic Heroine

DPL 2026: Who Is New Delhi Tigers Captain Himmat Singh? Check Age, Career, Profile, Achievements, Domestic Team and More

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

DPL 2026: Who Is New Delhi Tigers Captain Himmat Singh? Check Age, Career, Profile, Achievements, Domestic Team and More

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

DPL 2026: Who Is New Delhi Tigers Captain Himmat Singh? Check Age, Career, Profile, Achievements, Domestic Team and More
DPL 2026: Who Is New Delhi Tigers Captain Himmat Singh? Check Age, Career, Profile, Achievements, Domestic Team and More
DPL 2026: Who Is New Delhi Tigers Captain Himmat Singh? Check Age, Career, Profile, Achievements, Domestic Team and More
DPL 2026: Who Is New Delhi Tigers Captain Himmat Singh? Check Age, Career, Profile, Achievements, Domestic Team and More

QUICK LINKS