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Home > Sports News > DR Congo Coach Receives Tragic News Of Father’s Death During Press Conference After 2-1 Loss To England In Round Of 32 Match: WATCH Viral Video

DR Congo Coach Receives Tragic News Of Father’s Death During Press Conference After 2-1 Loss To England In Round Of 32 Match: WATCH Viral Video

Heartbreaking scene at the World Cup: Watch the emotional viral video as DR Congo coach Sébastien Desabre learns of his father’s tragic death during a live press conference.

DR Congo Coach Receives Tragic News Of Father's Death During Press Conference After 2-1 Loss To England In Round Of 32 Match: WATCH Viral Video. Photo X
DR Congo Coach Receives Tragic News Of Father's Death During Press Conference After 2-1 Loss To England In Round Of 32 Match: WATCH Viral Video. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Thu 2026-07-02 10:16 IST

The Democratic Republic of Congo’s inspirational, fairytale journey at the 2026 FIFA World Cup came to an end in the most heartbreaking fashion possible. DR Congo head coach Sebastien Desabre suffered a personal tragedy mere moments after his side’s agonisingly narrow 2-1 defeat to England in their high-stakes Round of 32 knockout clash on July 1. In a deeply disturbing sequence that has now gone viral worldwide, the French tactician was told of his father’s death in public during his official live post-match press conference.

A Live Camera Tragic Interruption

Desabre was calmly answering questions from the international media at Atlanta Stadium, reflecting on an incredible tactical battle in which an early goal from Brian Cipenga had given the Leopards a shock 1-0 lead. England had to dig deep for a dramatic late double from captain Harry Kane to secure a 2-1 comeback victory. While Desabre was eloquently talking about the pride of his team, the media officer of the Congolese delegation suddenly interrupted the session, “Thank you, but we are announcing that the coach has lost his father. Our sincere condolences,”

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The live footage shows a heart-wrenching change in Desabre’s approach. The 49-year-old boss looked completely stunned and frozen in shock as the enormity of the news sunk in. Desabre was visibly shaken by this brutal and public revelation but he maintained his composure and whispered a quiet “merci” before getting up and leaving the room to. The press conference was called off at once.

Desabre: Global Messages of Support

The tragic video clip went viral on social media platforms and drew a huge wave of sympathy and deep condolences from the global football family. Fans slammed the raw way the news was delivered but showered praise on Desabre’s dignity under unfathomable emotional duress.

The personal tragedy casts a heavy shadow over what’s otherwise been a legendary, history-making tournament cycle for DR Congo under Desabre. The manager masterminded the Leopards’ historic first-ever passage into the knockout rounds having guided them to their first World Cup finals since 1974. Their spectacular World Cup dream is over on the pitch but the whole football world is now united behind Sebastien Desabre in his immense grief.

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DR Congo Coach Receives Tragic News Of Father’s Death During Press Conference After 2-1 Loss To England In Round Of 32 Match: WATCH Viral Video
Tags: Congolese media officer announcement FrenchDR Congo coach press conference viral clipDR Congo football team news todayDR Congo vs England post match presserFIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026Harry Kane double vs DR CongoSebastien Desabre father passing awaywatch Congo coach video World Cup 2026World Cup 2026 manager tragedy

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DR Congo Coach Receives Tragic News Of Father’s Death During Press Conference After 2-1 Loss To England In Round Of 32 Match: WATCH Viral Video
DR Congo Coach Receives Tragic News Of Father’s Death During Press Conference After 2-1 Loss To England In Round Of 32 Match: WATCH Viral Video
DR Congo Coach Receives Tragic News Of Father’s Death During Press Conference After 2-1 Loss To England In Round Of 32 Match: WATCH Viral Video
DR Congo Coach Receives Tragic News Of Father’s Death During Press Conference After 2-1 Loss To England In Round Of 32 Match: WATCH Viral Video

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