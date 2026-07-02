DR Congo Coach Receives Tragic News Of Father’s Death During Press Conference After 2-1 Loss To England In Round Of 32 Match: WATCH Viral Video

The Democratic Republic of Congo’s inspirational, fairytale journey at the 2026 FIFA World Cup came to an end in the most heartbreaking fashion possible. DR Congo head coach Sebastien Desabre suffered a personal tragedy mere moments after his side’s agonisingly narrow 2-1 defeat to England in their high-stakes Round of 32 knockout clash on July 1. In a deeply disturbing sequence that has now gone viral worldwide, the French tactician was told of his father’s death in public during his official live post-match press conference.

A Live Camera Tragic Interruption

Desabre was calmly answering questions from the international media at Atlanta Stadium, reflecting on an incredible tactical battle in which an early goal from Brian Cipenga had given the Leopards a shock 1-0 lead. England had to dig deep for a dramatic late double from captain Harry Kane to secure a 2-1 comeback victory. While Desabre was eloquently talking about the pride of his team, the media officer of the Congolese delegation suddenly interrupted the session, “Thank you, but we are announcing that the coach has lost his father. Our sincere condolences,”

🚨 HEARTBREAKING! ❤️‍🩹 Sébastien Desabre, the DR Congo head coach, learned of his father’s passing after their match against England and this is how it was announced to him at the press conference. 😢🕊️ 🎥 @jenovicmbowa1 pic.twitter.com/l01CyJQ6n4 — Polymarket FC (@PolymarketFC) July 2, 2026

The live footage shows a heart-wrenching change in Desabre’s approach. The 49-year-old boss looked completely stunned and frozen in shock as the enormity of the news sunk in. Desabre was visibly shaken by this brutal and public revelation but he maintained his composure and whispered a quiet “merci” before getting up and leaving the room to. The press conference was called off at once.

Desabre: Global Messages of Support

The tragic video clip went viral on social media platforms and drew a huge wave of sympathy and deep condolences from the global football family. Fans slammed the raw way the news was delivered but showered praise on Desabre’s dignity under unfathomable emotional duress.

The personal tragedy casts a heavy shadow over what’s otherwise been a legendary, history-making tournament cycle for DR Congo under Desabre. The manager masterminded the Leopards’ historic first-ever passage into the knockout rounds having guided them to their first World Cup finals since 1974. Their spectacular World Cup dream is over on the pitch but the whole football world is now united behind Sebastien Desabre in his immense grief.