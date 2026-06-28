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Home > Sports News > DR Congo vs Uzbekistan FIFA World Cup 2026: Yoane Wissa Brace Powers Historic Comeback Win, Sets Up England Clash

DR Congo vs Uzbekistan FIFA World Cup 2026: Yoane Wissa Brace Powers Historic Comeback Win, Sets Up England Clash

DR Congo defeated Uzbekistan 3-1 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 to secure their first-ever World Cup victory and a Round of 32 clash with England. Yoane Wissa scored twice as the Congolese overturned an early deficit to complete a memorable comeback.

Yoane Wissa scored twice in DR Congo's 3-1 win over Uzbekistan. Image Credit: X/@CAF_Online
Yoane Wissa scored twice in DR Congo's 3-1 win over Uzbekistan. Image Credit: X/@CAF_Online

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-06-28 08:02 IST

DR Congo national football team vs Uzbekistan national football team: The Democratic Republic of the Congo advanced to the World Cup knockout stages after rallying from a halftime deficit to defeat Uzbekistan 3-1 on Saturday, setting up a matchup with England in the round of 32 thanks to two goals from striker Yoane Wissa. The Congolese changed the score with two goals in ten minutes of the second half, thanks to a penalty from Wissa and an opportunistic finish from replacement attacker Fiston Mayele. Wissa then scored his second goal one minute into stoppage time.

FIFA World Cup 2026: DR Congo records first World Cup win

The victory ensured DR Congo finished third in Group K, behind Colombia and Portugal, and they will now stay in Atlanta and take on England on Wednesday. It was the first World Cup win for the Congolese, returning to the tournament 52 years after a woeful debut in 1974.

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The result condemned Uzbekistan to a third successive defeat at their first World Cup, which proved a disappointing outcome after they led for almost an hour of the game. Uzbek captain Eldor Shomurodov had put his side ahead early but they sat back in the second half and paid the price as DR Congo completed a thrilling turnaround. Uzbekistan handed the Congolese a scare inside the first 30 seconds when a long ball from the defence fell for Dostonbek Khamdamov, whose shot was blocked only for Shomurodov to net the rebound, but from an offside position.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Uzbekistan takes early lead against DR Congo

It was not long, however, before Shomurodov showed a swift turn of pace to finish off a similar move in the 10th minute and hand his side the lead. Abbosbek Fayzullaev played a clever flick off a long pass, and Shomurodov’s pace saw him get ahead of fullback Aaron Wan-Bissaka and, from an acute angle, lob it over goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi, who had come off his line and was caught out of position.

Brian Cipenga’s dribbling down the left flank set up Nathanael Mbuku for a rasping left-footed shot that flew in at the near post seven minutes later, but it was ruled out, after a pitch-side VAR check, because Mbuku’s trailing hand had struck the face of defender Sherzod Nasrullaev in the build-up. DR Congo had the lion’s share of possession in the second half, but woeful finishing made them increasingly desperate to get into the game.

Yoane Wissa scores equaliser for DR Congo

A dollop of good fortune, however, befell them when awarded a penalty after Abdukodir Khusanov hacked down Wissa, who had been markedly off-form. The striker, who has struggled with injury at club level for Newcastle United this season, sent goalkeeper Abduvohid Nematov the wrong way to equalise, and he then looked transformed. 

Fiston Mayele and Wissa put DR Congo vs Uzbekistan to rest

Congo then forged ahead in the 78th minute when Meschack Elia’s shot was blocked but spun towards the Uzbek goal, allowing Mayele time to get a touch and flick it over the head of Nematov. Wissa then added a third in stoppage time after being given time to run across the edge of the penalty area and fire a shot into the corner of the goal that set him off on a celebratory run across the full length of the Atlanta Stadium pitch, chased by his delighted teammates.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Colombia vs Portugal Ends Goalless as Both Teams Advance; Portugal to Face Croatia, Colombia Draw Ghana

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DR Congo vs Uzbekistan FIFA World Cup 2026: Yoane Wissa Brace Powers Historic Comeback Win, Sets Up England Clash
Tags: DR Congo national football teamDR Congo vs UzbekistanEngland vs DR CongoFIFA World Cup 2026Round of 32uzbekistan national football teamYoane Wissa

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DR Congo vs Uzbekistan FIFA World Cup 2026: Yoane Wissa Brace Powers Historic Comeback Win, Sets Up England Clash
DR Congo vs Uzbekistan FIFA World Cup 2026: Yoane Wissa Brace Powers Historic Comeback Win, Sets Up England Clash
DR Congo vs Uzbekistan FIFA World Cup 2026: Yoane Wissa Brace Powers Historic Comeback Win, Sets Up England Clash
DR Congo vs Uzbekistan FIFA World Cup 2026: Yoane Wissa Brace Powers Historic Comeback Win, Sets Up England Clash

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