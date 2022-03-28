A few days ago actor Bhavesh Kumar, Vindu Dara Singh, Sheeba, Ajay Hooda, Ani B, Shilpa Raizada, Khyali were at the residence of Dr. Jogender Singh Dalal in Rohtak, who has been an old friend of these actors for a long time. They were all happy to know the news about university winning 2nd position in All India Inter-University Women wrestling.

OPJS University is a state-private university situated in Churu, Rajasthan. It was founded by Dr. Jogender Singh in 2013, who is also an international medalist in Boxing. OPJS University has approval from the Bar Council of India, Pharmacy Council of India, A.I.C.T.E, N.C.T.E, and UGC.

OPJS University is famous for the sports facilities that it provides to its students. the university has a swimming pool, 400m track, basketball court, volleyball, wrestling, boxing ring in its campus where they provide training also by international coaches university has performed well in many competitions like all India Inter University boxing university was placed 4th, all India inter University shooting competition and many more. The university has also received NCC along with this there is also OPJS Doon Special School for disabled children where we provide disabled children free hostel facility, transport, food, books, etc.

Dr. Joginder Singh Dalal is an Educationist and a business tycoon. He has founded multiple schools and colleges in Haryana and Rajasthan. He is also the founder chairman of OPJS University. Apart from this, he is also the founder of multiple companies like OK Life Care and OK India News Channel.