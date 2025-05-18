Home
Monday, May 19, 2025
  DRS Drama Unfolds: Kuldeep Yadav's Death Stare To Umpire Goes Viral

DRS Drama Unfolds: Kuldeep Yadav’s Death Stare To Umpire Goes Viral

Despite their promising total, DC couldn’t keep the Gujarat batters in check. Gill and Sudharsan’s measured assault left little room for error.

Delhi Capitals’ Kuldeep Yadav found himself at the center of a heated moment during their clash against Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. The spinner’s reaction following a contentious DRS decision quickly made waves online, with fans replaying the intense stare he directed at the umpire.

DRS Controversy Mars Key Moment in Second Innings

With Gujarat Titans cruising thanks to a steady opening partnership, Delhi were desperate for a breakthrough. Kuldeep was introduced in the eighth over, aiming to shift the momentum.

On his very first delivery, the left-arm wrist-spinner delivered a deceptive wrong’un to Sai Sudharsan. The ball struck the pads, prompting a loud LBW appeal. However, the on-field umpire turned it down.

DC captain Axar Patel immediately opted for a review. The replay supported their optimism – the ball had pitched in line, and the impact was good. But when it came to hitting the stumps, the decision fell into the gray area of “umpire’s call.”

That verdict didn’t sit well with Kuldeep, who was visibly animated and glared at the umpire in disbelief. The flat nature of the pitch only added to his frustration.

Sudharsan, Gill Keep GT in the Driver’s Seat

The missed opportunity proved costly. Both Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill went on to notch up their respective half-centuries.

Their unbroken stand guided Gujarat in their pursuit of the 200-run target, making DC’s missed chance even more painful. The Capitals had earlier hoped their solid batting effort would be enough.

KL Rahul had anchored the first innings brilliantly, scoring an unbeaten 112. His knock was the backbone of DC’s 199-run total.

Playoff Pressure Mounts for DC

Rahul’s innings featured key partnerships – a 90-run blitz with Abishek Porel, followed by a rapid 45-run stand with Axar Patel. He closed the innings with an unbeaten 48-run flourish alongside Tristan Stubbs.

Despite their promising total, DC couldn’t keep the Gujarat batters in check. Gill and Sudharsan’s measured assault left little room for error.

Now, Delhi Capitals find themselves in a precarious position. If they lose this fixture, their playoff hopes hinge on winning both of their remaining league matches.

For Gujarat Titans, a win here would not only boost their standing but also confirm their place in the playoffs alongside Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

ALSO READ: KL Rahul Pays Tribute To Virat Kohli’s Iconic T20 WC Six With Stunning Shot vs Gujarat Titans, Watch

 

