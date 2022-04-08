Chahal said that this incident made him realise that one needs to be responsible when they go anywhere.

In a shocker for IPL fans, Yuzvendra Chahal has shared a behind the crease story, which is now taking Internet by a storm. Sharing an incident from 2013 when he was in Mumbai Indians, Chahar has revealed that a drunk teammate had dangled him from a 15th floor balcony.

In the video that has been shared by the official Twitter handle of Rajasthan Royals, Chahal can be seen talking to Ravichandran Ashwin and Karun Nair.

Speaking about the incident, Chahal said that nobody knows this story till now. He shared that after a match, the team had a get together. There was this player who was very drunk. After looking at Chahal for a long time, the player, he claimed, took him outside and hung him on the balcony.

Chahal added that his hands were around his neck and they were on 15th floor. He continued that several people then came to help him as he had kind of fainted. Chahal said that this incident made him realise that one needs to be responsible when they go anywhere.