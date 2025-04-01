DTM 2025: Arjun Maini Joins HRT Ford Performance As Official Driver

The much-anticipated DTM season is set to kick off with an official test day at the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben on Wednesday.

The much-anticipated DTM season is set to kick off with an official test day at the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben on Wednesday. In a significant move, Haupt Racing Team (HRT) is fielding two Ford Mustang GT3s in the high-caliber sprint series for the first time, marking Ford’s return to factory-supported DTM racing after a 36-year hiatus. Representing HRT Ford Performance behind the wheel will be India’s Arjun Maini and Switzerland’s Fabio Scherer.

A Historic Comeback for Ford in DTM

HRT will enter its fifth DTM season with renewed vigor as part of its collaboration with Ford Performance. The last time a Ford works team competed in the DTM was in 1989 with the Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500. Now, the new partnership will see Maini and Scherer lead the charge in the Mustang GT3, bringing extensive experience with a combined 82 DTM races under their belts.

Maini, a seasoned competitor for HRT since 2022, has already made a mark in the series with three podium finishes and a pole position last season. With 64 race appearances in DTM, he will be racing the #36 Ford Mustang GT3, which sports the blue and yellow colors of team partner RAVENOL. Meanwhile, Scherer, part of Ford Performance’s GT3 Junior Drivers squad, will complete the formidable lineup.

Testing and Race Calendar Highlights

The first official test session for HRT Ford Performance will be held at Oschersleben on April 2. Just weeks later, the season opener will take place at the same venue from April 25 to April 27. The 2025 DTM season will feature a total of eight race weekends across Germany, Austria, and the Netherlands, culminating in the grand finale at Hockenheimring on October 4-5.

HRT has already demonstrated its prowess in the DTM with six wins from 66 races, including a drivers’ championship title in 2021. To maintain its competitive edge, the team is placing a stronger focus on nurturing young talent, having partnered with the SIM-ON kart team earlier this year. This initiative aims to create a pathway for aspiring drivers to progress through the ranks, from karting to the prestigious DTM series via the “Road to DTM” in the ADAC GT Masters.

Building for Success

Ulrich Fritz, Managing Director of Haupt Racing Team, expressed pride in the partnership with Ford Performance, stating: “First of all, we are obviously very proud that Ford Performance has entrusted us with the responsibility for their DTM comeback. We have proven several times in the past that we can be successful in this series. However, we will certainly need some patience with the new car. The focus is on the further development of the Ford Mustang GT3. But with regard to our two fast drivers and the experienced crew, I am confident that we can achieve good results over the course of the season.”

Maini echoed this excitement, emphasizing the strength of his relationship with HRT: “I am very excited about another year in the DTM with HRT and Ford Performance. We are really looking forward to the season. It’s a new challenge for me and a new challenge for the team. But fortunately, we’ve worked very well together over the past few seasons. So I am very happy to continue that relationship and hopefully, we can have some strong races together and be successful.”

With a blend of experience, ambition, and cutting-edge engineering, HRT Ford Performance is ready to take on the 2025 DTM season with high expectations and a commitment to excellence.

(With Inputs from ANI)

